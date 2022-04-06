Itawamba Community College is continuing its Summer Edge program, and the enhanced version will offer all students an opportunity to take up to six credit hours (two three-credit hour classes) with tuition and all fees waived.
Classes include both online and face-to-face.
“Itawamba Community College is committed to student success and has worked diligently over the past two years to ensure all students are receiving the resources they need to be successful,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “We feel that this is a significant opportunity to reengage/engage students who continue to experience economic barriers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will enable students to get an edge in classes through quality instruction at ICC. That is our continuing commitment.”
ICC’s summer schedule enables students to take classes they need or those that will enable them to have an edge in their college career. The summer opportunities are also perfect for adults who want to explore other careers, upskill on their own or enroll in classes they never had an opportunity to take.
The summer session beginning dates include intersession, May 16; traditional full-term and first term, eLearning full-term and first four-week, June 1; and traditional second term and eLearning second four-week, June 27.