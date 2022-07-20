Beginning July 1, Tonya Vaughn of Mantachie and Chris Stevenson of Fulton have new roles at Itawamba Community College.
Vaughn is the dean of Health Science Instruction, and Stevenson, dean of Academic Instruction.
Vaughn, who is an alumnus of ICC, earned the bachelor’s degree from the University of North Alabama and the master’s degree from Western Governors University. She has been employed at ICC for 25 years, previously serving as director of the Surgical Technology program. Vaughn’s professional memberships are the Association of Surgical Technologists, Mississippi Board of Nursing, Association of Surgical Technology (curriculum writing team), Association of Career Technical Educators, Career Technical Officers Association and advisory committee for Pontotoc and Itawamba County Allied Health. During her tenure with ICC, Vaughn has been instrumental in coordinating efforts with healthcare partners, including all sites of the North Mississippi Medical Center, Specialty Orthopedic Group, Baptist Memorial Hospital facilities, Magnolia Regional in Corinth and the OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville. She attends Connect Church in Tupelo. Married to Richard Vaughn, she has two sons, David and Wilson Knight, and two grandchildren, Tripp and Paisleigh Knight.
Stevenson, who has been an employee of ICC since August 2010, served as chair of the Social Science Division since the 2017 fall semester. He was a full-time instructor of American History I and II and will continue to do so on a limited basis. His past employment includes social studies teacher and football coach with three different school districts within ICC’s five-county district. He was raised in Guntown, and after graduating from Saltillo High School, he attended ICC for two years before transferring to Mississippi State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and social studies. Following his graduation from MSU, Stevenson accepted a graduate assistantship with the University of Mississippi Athletic Department and worked extensively with the football program. While at Ole Miss, he earned the master’s degree in higher education and student personnel. Subsequently he has earned 21 additional graduate hours from Ole Miss and Delta State University. Stevenson is married to the former Jessi Parker from Bruce, who is also an ICC instructor. They have two sons, Rourke and Riley. He and his family are members of the Gumtree Presbyterian Church in Tupelo, where he is a deacon and the head of the church security team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.