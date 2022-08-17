Itawamba County Development Council (ICDC) sponsored Junior Leadership Program recently held a retreat for its newest junior and senior students from across the county. The Class of 2023 spent the day at Midway Marina building relationships and building boats as a team project.
“It’s an honor to work with these students to help them grow their leadership skills and watch them invest themselves into the community they grew up in,” said ICDC Executive Director and Main Street Director Vaunita Martin.
Participants in this year’s class are; Shely Andrianna Baxter, Paige Black, Landen Broadway, Landon Brown, Ruffino Castro, Brennen Chatham, Evan Conner, Chloe Digby, Rylee Eaton, Kaylee Horn, Kady Howard, Adaiza Isby, John “Gibson” Jarrell, Cheyann Letson, Emily Lynn McCasland, Janiyah Morrow, and Makalah Loven Sumner.
The eight-month-long course covers a range of topics, including business, local history, community, and civic involvement. Martin said during the retreat the group learned about themselves, each other, the ICDC, and the Itawamba Main Street Program.
Each year Martin organizes community projects for the students to participate in.
“These students will be serving on Main Street Committees to be a part of helping complete projects to attract more tourists, new residents, and new businesses while helping grow our existing businesses,” she added.
At the end of the school term, students are honored with a graduation ceremony where scholarships are given to those who have excelled in the program.
