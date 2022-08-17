Purchase Access

Itawamba County Development Council (ICDC) sponsored Junior Leadership Program recently held a retreat for its newest junior and senior students from across the county. The Class of 2023 spent the day at Midway Marina building relationships and building boats as a team project.

