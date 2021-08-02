The Itawamba County School Board held a public hearing ahead of their regular meeting at 2 p.m. on Aug. 2 to discuss the revised Return to School Plan with members of the community.
Most revisions from the original plan are regarding quarantine policies. The latest quarantine policies are as follows:
QUARANTINE FOR CLOSE CONTACTS
Close contact is having 15 minutes or more of cumulative contact at a distance of 3 feet or less over a 24-hour period with a person who is positive for COVID-19.
- Fully vaccinated people do NOT have to quarantine or get tested UNLESS they develop symptoms.
- Students and employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 3 months and recovered do NOT have to quarantine or get tested unless they develop symptoms.
- Students and employees must quarantine for a maximum of 14 days if they are not fully vaccinated. Quarantine can be reduced to 10 days if they do not show any symptoms during the entire 10-day period. Quarantine can end after 7 days if the individual has no symptoms for 7 days and has a negative test with any form of molecular based testing (i.e. PCR) for the detection of COVID-19 RNA collected on day 5,6, or 7 of the quarantine period.
- Unvaccinated students and employees who are exposed to COVID-19 will not be excluded from school for quarantine if they received any type of COVID-19 testing every two days and remain asymptomatic. At the end of 7 days, they will no longer require testing.
- Essential employees who are not fully vaccinated do not quarantine as long as they wear a mask the entire time they are at work for 10 days, they quarantine at home when they are not at work (not going out publicly), remain asymptomatic the entire time, and check for fever and symptoms every day.
POSITIVE TESTS
Students and employees who test positive for COVID-19 will be excluded from the school setting for a full 10 days from the onset of symptoms and are fever free for 24 hours.
Asymptomatic students and employees who test positive with a rapid screening test will be excluded from the school setting for a full 10 days from the date of the test as long as they remain asymptomatic. If they develop symptoms, they should be excluded for a full 10 days from the onset of symptoms and are fever free for 24 hours before returning to School.
Asymptomatic students and employees with a positive rapid COVID-19 test who have a negative molecular based COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the rapid positive are not to be excluded from the school setting and should return to school. This only applies to molecular based tests (i.e. PCR) and does not apply to antigen tests or antibody tests.
“We’re not making a whole lot of drastic changes to the plan. We have no intention of doing that,” said Superintendent Trae Wiygul
Itawamba County School District students will still return to school as planned on Aug. 6. Masks remain optional but recommended by ICSD, the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.
“My personal opinion on this is that it’s a parent’s choice on what should happen as far as masks or no masks vaccine or no vaccine. I won’t go off from that unless I’m mandated by the governor of the state of Mississippi. Do we recommend it? Yeah, we recommend it, but I still think it’s a parental choice,” said Wiygul.
The changes were unanimously accepted by the school board at their regular meeting held at 6 p.m.