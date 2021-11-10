2021 School Winners for the High School Heisman Award Scholarship have been announced.
Hanna Grace Gillean of Mantachie High School, Kate Gann and Stone Collier of Itawamba Agricultural High School, and Mallory Holley and Tyler Whitaker of Tremont Attendance Center were named winners out of the thousands of high-school athletes graduating in 2022 who applied.
The Heisman High School Scholarship presented by Acceptance Insurance uses six geographic regions. Six males and six females will be selected from the six regions as National Finalists.
According to their website, to be eligible for consideration students must maintain a weighted GPA of 3.0 (B average) or better. Applicants also need to be proven leaders and role models within their school and community. Additionally, applicants must participate or have participated in grades 9, 10, or 11 in at least one of the sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee in the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, the Paralympic Games or the National Federation of State High School Associations.
From here, school winners will now move forward for the chance to become State Winners, National Finalists or National Winners. One male and one female students will be chosen as State Winners and awarded a $1,000 college scholarship, one male and female high-school athlete will be chosen as National Finalists and will receive a $2,000 college scholarship, and one male and one female National Winner will each be awarded a $10,000 college scholarship.