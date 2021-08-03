The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) will be adopting a few new safety precautions in light of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, including multiple cases within the department.

If you need to report an emergency, you may still dial 911 and deputies will assist you as usual.

The department will be limiting access to the lobby. For non-emergency situations, individuals are asked to dial 662-862-3401 and be prepared to provide information via email or text message.

ICSO asks that public do their part to assist in their efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in order to ensure a quick return to normal procedures.

