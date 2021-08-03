ICSO adopts new COVID-19 safety precautions By CAITLIN PARKER Itawamba County Times Aug 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) will be adopting a few new safety precautions in light of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, including multiple cases within the department.If you need to report an emergency, you may still dial 911 and deputies will assist you as usual.The department will be limiting access to the lobby. For non-emergency situations, individuals are asked to dial 662-862-3401 and be prepared to provide information via email or text message.ICSO asks that public do their part to assist in their efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in order to ensure a quick return to normal procedures. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Icso Precaution Telephony Safety Emergency Department Dial Office Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 71° Clear Fulton, MS (38843) Today Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Updated: August 3, 2021 @ 9:56 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts News ICSO adopts new COVID-19 safety precautions 2 hrs ago News ICSD holds special hearing for revised Return to School plan Aug 2, 2021 Itawamba Times Accident reported on I-22, expect delays Jul 30, 2021 Itawamba Times Elite 14U play in World Series Jul 28, 2021 Itawamba Times Tremont basketball attends PGC Camp Jul 28, 2021 Itawamba Times Hometown Care expanding women's health care services Jul 28, 2021 Latest e-Edition Itawamba Times Itawamba Times