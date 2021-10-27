ICSO deputies, North Mississippi Narcotic agents make possession arrest By CAITLIN PARKER Itawamba County Times Oct 27, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Michael Anthony Powers was arrested by ICSO deputies and charged with Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance methamphetamine. ICSO PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A recent traffic stop led to the arrest of one man on drug charges.Deputies with the Itawamba County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) along with North Mississippi Narcotics Unit agents stopped Michael Anthony Powers on Oct. 11, in the Peppertown Community of Itawamba County.Powers was arrested by ICSO deputies and charged with Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance methamphetamine.Itawamba County Justice Court Judge Harold Holcomb set Powers's bond at $8000.00. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Itawamba County Sheriff's Office North Mississippi Narcotics Unit Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 51° Clear Fulton, MS (38843) Today Mostly sunny this morning then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 76F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Updated: October 27, 2021 @ 7:02 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Itawamba Times ICDC BEAT: Bustling with activity through Christmas 8 min ago Sports Hill 2nd, IAC girls 4th at Middle School Classic 8 min ago Sports Podium finishes 8 min ago Itawamba Times Federal ARP Funds: Fix things, don’t fiddle them away 1 hr ago News ICSO deputies, North Mississippi Narcotic agents make possession arrest 1 hr ago News Two arrested on drug charges 1 hr ago Latest e-Edition Itawamba Times Itawamba Times