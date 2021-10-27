ict-2021-10-27-news-arrest-michael-powers01

Michael Anthony Powers was arrested by ICSO deputies and charged with Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance methamphetamine.

A recent traffic stop led to the arrest of one man on drug charges.

Deputies with the Itawamba County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) along with North Mississippi Narcotics Unit agents stopped Michael Anthony Powers on Oct. 11, in the Peppertown Community of Itawamba County.

Itawamba County Justice Court Judge Harold Holcomb set Powers's bond at $8000.00.

