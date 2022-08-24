ICC

Itawamba Community College graduates who transfer to a university receive their degree with a grade point average above the state average, according to data released from the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning.

 FILE PHOTO

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Data received this week from Mississippi’s Institutions of Higher Learning shows students who graduate from Itawamba Community College and transfer to a university receive their degree with a grade point average above the state average.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus