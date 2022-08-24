Itawamba Community College graduates who transfer to a university receive their degree with a grade point average above the state average, according to data released from the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning.
In addition, ICC transfer students’ GPA at graduation (3.27) is equal to native IHL graduates and slightly higher for ICC transfer students with 30 or more transfer hours, according to Liz Edwards, director of Institutional Research and Accountability.
“ICC’s priority is our students, and it is our mission to provide them with a quality educational foundation, no matter where their life journey takes them,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “Not only do we prepare students to transfer to IHLs, but we provide the skills necessary for them to enter the workforce through our career education programs.”
“When we review the statistics from 2013 forward, this has been true for all 10 years demonstrated in the data provided by IHL, which is significant,” Allen emphasized. “Our students are performing extremely well when they transfer,” Allen said. “Faculty, staff and our students are making this happen.”
