Community and government leaders from across Itawamba County recently met to discuss their roles and responsibilities when it comes to disaster preparedness.
Patrick Homan, Itawamba County Emergency Management Director, organized and led the event. Homan said the purpose of the meeting was two-fold, establishing the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and giving the county’s Emergency Service Function (ESF) Coordinators an opportunity to share and learn about the roles of their fellow representatives.
“The main purpose of the meeting was the “EOC mock activation,” or emergency operations center is similar to a central command. Our Itawamba County Development Center office will serve in that capacity,” he said. “If there is a disaster of any sort, this is where all the ESFs will meet, share information, develop plans, and ensure that proper documentation and policies are followed.”
The ESFs attending the meeting included people from a wide range of leadership roles outside of those typically involved in emergency settings.
“The ESF Coordinators range from the commonly known ones such as law enforcement, fire, and search and rescue, all the way to external public information and logistics. There is even representation for agriculture and animal needs,” Homan said.
The purpose of the ESF meeting Homan said was to allow each person serving in the various coordinator roles to have a seat at the table and learn more about the roles of their fellow other ESFs and how they are to work together.
“The people seated at the table were some of the best we have in their respected functions,” he said. “There is no way that I can manage everything that the EOC is responsible for by myself and by no means could I even be considered an expert in some of their fields.”
Homan said this was a time when the ESF coordinators could meet, ask questions, and share their points of view in their perspective field when it comes to a disaster.
There are three primary responsibilities Homan said his office follows when facing an emergency or disaster, the initial planning, and mitigation, followed by the response, and lastly the recovery efforts.
“In planning and mitigation, I identify our threats and create a template plan to deal with those. I also try to put barriers in place to mitigate those events to lessen the blow,” Homan said. “Response is actually putting the plans into action in an effective way to minimize the loss of life and property. The recovery is a long drawn out process after an event when we try and get communities and local governments back on their feet.”
Next year Homan said the meeting and planning session will go one step further. His office will hold a functional exercise on one specific part of “response” that deals with opening and operating shelters for displaced people from a disaster.
“I’ll be working throughout the next several months, along with getting directions from the stat on what we will need to cover,” he added.
Homan said it’s all a part of Itawamba County being prepared to the best of its ability under the worst of circumstances.