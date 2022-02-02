It looks like Itawamba Agricultural High School’s Indian Players will finally get back to the stage with their first performance since the pandemic began.
The curtain call for “High School Musical 2” is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 17-19, along with a Sunday, Feb.20, matinee scheduled for 2 p.m. Victoria Blake, head of the school’s drama department and the production's director told The Times it’s time to get these kids back on stage.
“We had to reschedule twice due to COVID concerns and of course, we have to do what’s right for everyone’s health, but we are ready (as they say) to ‘Git er Done!’” Blake said with her distinct English accent wavering slightly.
Not only is she encouraging folks to support the students' efforts, but she’s also encouraging would-be attendees to get their tickets and get them soon.
“Our pre-sale for VIP seating is on sale now,” she said. “Seating for those ticket holders will be in the center section and we will sell up to 200 tickets. Tickets will also be available at the door for the same price, but VIP seating assures center section seats.”
Blake said the Indian Players will also be hosting matinee performances for area schools on Feb. 17 and 18. There will be two shows each day with performances at 8:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.
“Between the weather and COVID we are crossing our fingers that we can finally perform,” Blake said. “We hope everyone will come and support these kids and see a great show!”
Both pre-sale and door tickets are $8. For more information and ticket sales call 662-862-3104.