The opening quarter was the Arvesta Troupe show. The senior scored all 11 points in the quarter, and IAHS led 11-10 after one. The Indians struggled offensively in the second quarter, while Aberdeen couldn’t miss. The Bulldogs led 28-22 at the half. That trend continued in the third, as Aberdeen extended their lead to 44-32 after three quarters. Aberdeen continued to increase their lead early in the fourth, 48-32. The Indians slowly mounted a comeback getting within 4 points on multiple occasions. Ethan Johnson, Tim Holliday, and Arevesta Troupe contributed with big shots in the comeback, but the Indians could not overcome the large deficit. They fell 58-52. Arvesta Troupe led the Indians with 21, while Tim Holliday chipped in 12.
Belmont 58 Itawamba AHS 54
Belmont came into the game not having won a game since December 27th. They came out and brought the intensity early, knocking down open shot after open shot. The Indians hung in the game with a balanced attack early, and the game was tied at 11 after the first quarter. The Indians could not get anything going offensively but only trailed 20-19 at the break. Both offenses got things flowing after the break, as both teams traded baskets. Belmont led 41-35 after three. In the fourth, IAHS held Belmont without a field goal, but the Cardinals did their damage at the free throw line and left Fulton with the 58-54 victory. Arvesta Troupe led IAHS with 17 points. Ben Orr and Grant Hutton added 12 a piece. IAHS finished the regular season 6-20. The Indians will be the number five seed in the Division Tournament, which begins Tuesday 2/8/2022 at ICC.