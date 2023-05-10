A date has been set for the repaving of the portion of Interchange Dr. owned by the City of Fulton has been set.
Weather permitting, the tentative date for repaving is set for May 22.
Repaving will take place at night to minimize traffic disruption. Fulton mayor Emily Quinn said that one of the biggest factors in the delay of the repaving project has been Mother Nature, given that weather conditions must meet certain temperature and moisture criteria in order for asphalt to be laid.
"It was our goal to have Interchange Dr. repaved by the end of April," Fulton mayor Emily Quinn said. "However, due to the cold temperatures and the rain that never seemed to stop, we've had to push it back to May 22."
A portion of Interchange Dr. which is privately owned – including the stretch that adjoins the Walmart parking lot – is not a part of the city's repaving project. But Mayor Quinn said the owner of that portion of the street is making his own effort at repairing the problematic roadway.
"(The owner) is actually in the process of getting all of that part (of Interchange Dr.) repaved," Mayor Quinn said.
The repaving of Interchange Dr. is part of a larger effort by the Fulton city government to repave and restripe problematic roadways in the city limits. Other parts of the $580 thousand project, approved by the city's Board of Aldermen on Feb. 7, included the restriping a stretch of South Adams St. as well as repaving on portions Walker St., Montgomery Dr., Chatham St., Carol Avenue and Bradford Avenue. The repaving of Interchange Dr. makes up $160 thousand of the combined cost of the roadway projects.
The road work, provided by Murphree Paving, is funded primarily by tax revenue generated by the Mississippi Infrastructure Modernization Act.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.