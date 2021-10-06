The "to-do" list for getting the Itawamba Agricultural High School Indians ready for some football is a long one.
For Touchdown Club President Ray McCollum, that list started 15 years ago.
“When my sons played I was coaching from the bleachers,” McCollum said of his time spent supporting the Indians. “I love watching my kids play and now I love watching these kids play.”
McCollum first became a volunteer with the booster club when Jamie Mitchell coached the team. Their first encounter came about when Mitchell met with parents and supporters about a fundraiser that would bring in much-needed dollars to the program.
“Coach Mitchell told us we were going to sell chances on a truck and make $30,000. It seemed impossible at the time, but I stepped up and told him I’d take ten,” McCollum said. “When they were gone, I just kept coming back for more.”
Mitchell, who now coaches at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa, told The Times via phone interview the fundraiser was successful not only that year but also in the years following.
“That was a huge undertaking for the booster club,” Mitchell said via phone interview. “But that was typical Ray. He never backed down from a challenge and he always jumped in feet first.”
Mitchell said McCollum was a fierce worker that always found a way to get things done.
“I can’t say enough good things about him,” he continued. “I have been in a lot of places in my 32 years of coaching and I can tell you hands down, nobody has done as much for these players as Ray.”
IAHS Head Coach Clint Hoots agrees with Mitchell.
“Ray McCollum was one of the first people I met when I came into this program,” Hoots said. “He has given selflessly to our school, especially to the football team.”
McCollum is not one for accolades. He’s more about getting the job done to the best of his ability...and being grateful that there are others out there that step up to support the team.
“I haven’t done anything without the help of fellow parents and sponsors,” he said. “We’ve been reaching out to businesses for years and I can’t think of one time we’ve been turned down.”
Donations are imperative when it comes to a successful program. On game day the Touchdown Club furnishes breakfast and lunch for the players. For away games, they also furnish sandwiches. With a total team count of 100 players and managers, the task is a big one.
“We take care of all these kids, all of them,” McCollum said. “I think as much of the kid toting that water as I do the players.”
In addition, McCollum said the team goes through 10 cases of Gatorade with every game that’s played. When Covid came on the scene, they could no longer use the water bottles that were once the norm.
"Not many folks realize just what it takes to get a team through the season," he said.
Support for the team goes much further than sandwiches and gatorades, at the end of the season, the club plans an annual banquet, furnishes trophies and purchases a gift for each player.
“We spoil 'em,” he said with a smile. "We don't make enough to do everything we'd like to, but we do better than a lot of schools."
No one knows McCollum’s dedication and motivation better than his wife, Nancy.
“When it comes to help, anything that needs to be done, it gets done,” she said of her husband.
McCollum said there has only been one time in his 15 years that he has missed supporting the team and that was when she was facing difficulties.
“I went through a difficult time last year and he was right there with me,” she said. “He’s deserving of every bit of recognition.”
Coach Hoots agrees.
“There’s a lot of things Ray does that go unnoticed,” he said. “If one of these players loses a loved one, Ray reaches out to them to say ‘we love you and we’re thinking of you.’ He sees that they have clothing and Christmas if there's a need. He truly has a servant’s heart.”
Hoots said McCollum has been the team’s constant supporter for 15 years.
“There have been a lot of parents and supporters come and go, but Ray has been there,” he said. “He’s been our constant for 15 years and I wouldn’t want to go through a season without him.”
It’s fitting that Ray is the one being honored during the team’s 100th Anniversary year Hoots added.
“He has not only been there for our team but he and Nancy have been wonderful friends to me and my wife,” he said. “Their advice, guidance, and love are very special to us. He is so deserving.”
Although many tout the honor of having Ray McCollum on their side, he shrugs at the idea of being honored in any way. He simply makes the phone calls, picks up the donations, shows up at the summer camps, and helps cook or sell whatever brings in the money. It goes beyond football according to McCollum.
“It's about the kids. We’ve had some great ones to go through this program and be very successful in life,” he said. "Watching them play football is just a bonus."