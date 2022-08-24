Not even a global pandemic could quench the fire that is the passion the people of Mantachie have for their town. After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 Mantachie Fest returns on Sept. 17. It is the goal of Mantachie Fest Chairman and lifelong resident of Mantachie, Anna Clark to make this year the best!
“I’ve been going to Mantachie Fest since I could walk. It’s been a part of my whole life,” Clark said proudly when asked about the 34-year history of the festival.
As part of her goal, Clark and her committee have added a lot of different events and exhibits suitable for the whole family to add to the staple of the annual pet show, concerts, and fireworks show. Jumping The Gun will headline the concerts but Mantachie’s own, Melissa Duval will be returning home to perform, after recently signing a record deal in Nashville.
Not to be outdone Mantachie High will be present with many of their clubs acting as volunteers for the event. They will be manning the cakewalk and running the gaming area on the tennis court. As if the possibility of the free desert wasn’t enough, the softball team will be hosting a fish fry! So come hungry!
The event is not just a good time for everyone. It serves a greater purpose to the community other than just entertainment. Clark happily announced that they hope to add 40 new Christmas lights to the town’s Christmas decorations by next year. According to their Facebook page, they donated $2,000 to the Pilot Club for light poles in town earlier this month. The Fest is dedicated to using its funds to beautify and celebrate Mantachie.
Mantachie Mayor Matt Fennell had nothing but praise for Clark’s work and dedication as the chair of the committee in addition to running her own business, Ivy Rose.
“I appreciate Anna Clark coming on to chair the Mantachie Fest Committee," he said. "She’s new to the role and doing a great job and the committee is working very hard to make this a great success. I appreciate all their hard work and everything they do.”
Clark was humble but honored to take on the role. She is a self-described go-getter who just wanted to give back to the community that has given everyone so much. She also has a wonderful team backing her as chairman. They are Karen Burns, Lisa Hale, Chanda Hester, Kayla Franks, Johnna Perry, Kevin Riley, Romona Edge, Bronson Prochaska, Millie Wood, and Jamie Franks.
Many of the events that visitors to the 2022 Fest will get to experience are brand new. Touch A Truck is brand new and is jointly sponsored by the Mantachie Police Department. The Police Department, Fire Department, towing company, and construction company will be allowing kids of all ages to get up close and personal with different types of equipment.
One of the newly added events this year is an extension of the annual Gospel Fest happening the day after Mantachie Fest. Clark was excited to reveal that this year a Revival in the Park would be occurring Sept. 19-21. Three community churches would be offering worship services and different Christian bands would also be performing each night.
Other activities at Mantachie Fest are the annual health fair, a cornhole tournament, a karaoke contest, a talent show, and a car show. The winners of the Fest Beauty pageant on August 27 will be announced on Saturday night and be presented at the Fest. Some will participate as judges for other contests.
The complete list of events for the 2022 Mantachie Fest is as follows;
The Miss Mantachie Fest Pageant
• Saturday, August 27, 6 p.m. Mantachie High School Gym
• Registration at the door from 4:30 p.m until 5:45 p.m.
• Open to ages newborn and up
• Contestants do not have to be a resident of Itawamba County to enter
• To pre-register contact Karen Burns at (662) 255-2567
Saturday, September 17th (The Main Event) Mantachie Town Park
Arts and Crafts along with food vendors will be set up in the park beginning at 9 a.m.
Entertainment on the Park Stage begins at 9 a.m. and continues until the fireworks show at approximately 9 to 9:30 p.m.
The Mantachie Fest Show & Shine Car Show
• Gates open at 6 a.m. at the Mantachie High School Parking Lot
• $20 Entry fee
• Awards will be given for cars, trucks, tractors, and bikes
• Door prizes given
• Awards presented on park stage at 12 noon
• For more information contact Kevin Riley (662) 282-7785 or
Mantachie Fest 5K Run sponsored by MHS Cross Country/Track
• Begins at 8 a.m. at Mantachie High School Contact Lisa Cooper
Mantachie Fest Health Fair
• Held at the Park Pavilion from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
• Free health screenings
• For more information contact Karen Burns (662) 255-1567
Touch-a-Truck
• Free Event held on Carter Field from 10 a.m until noon
• Ambulance, law enforcement, wrecker service, and farm/construction equipment will be on site
Pet Show
• Will be held on the tennis courts at 12 noon
• Registration begins at 11:30 a.m.
• There will be a $5 entry fee per category
• Trophies awarded to 1st, 2nd, 3rd, in all categories
• Winners will be paraded on the stage.
• For more information contact Romona Edge (662) 231-5566
Talent Show
• Held on the Park Stage at 3 p.m.
• $10 Entry Fee
• Cash Prizes to Winners
• Contact by email at mantachiefest2022@gmail.com
• Contestants may pre-register or register by 1:30 the day of the event
Cornhole Tournament
• Deadline to enter is Sept. 12
• Held on Tennis Courts
• Both open & kids division
• $25 entry fee per team
• Cash prizes in open division
• Trophies awarded to kids’ division
• For more information contact Kayla Franks (662) 871-0890
Karaoke Contest
• Held on Park Stage beginning at 5 p.m.
• Registration 4 p.m. until 4:45 p.m.
• $5 entry fee
• Prizes awarded
Cash Prize Giveaway
• Drawing for cash giveaway from the Mantachie Fest Committee every hour
starting at noon. The winner must be present to win.
Saturday Entertainment line-up includes; Dana Ryder, Mantachie High School Jazz Band, Blake Buchanan, Shelby Miller, Brooke Sheffield, Elvis Tribute Artist Jack Curtis, signed Nashville recording artist/Mantachie native Melissa Duvall, Karly Clayton Spires, and Jumping the Gun Band.
Vendors include inflatables, pony rides, train rides, a petting zoo, a mechanical bull, arts, crafts, food, jewelry, boutique clothing, cake walks, carnival games, and baked goods.
Vendor Registration is open until August 26. There is no fee for vendors. Vendors may register by email at mantachiefest2022@gmail.com, at Mantachie Town Hall, or by phone by calling Anna-Clark Prestage at (662) 213-3578 or Bronson Prochaska at (662) 790-4211.
The Sunday, Sept. 18 Gospel Fest will be held in Mantachie Park and food trucks will be open with lunch options beginning at noon. Food truck vendor registration is open until August 26. There is no fee for vendors and they may register by email at mantachiefest2022@gmail.com They can also register at Mantachie Town Hall, or by phone with Clark-Prestage or Prochaska.
Gospel Fest entertainment begins at 12:30 and continues until 6 p.m. with live praise, worship, and gospel music by local artists.
Revival in the Park is a new addition to The Fest this year. The Community Message will be provided by Mantachie First Baptist Pastor Bro. David Long. The event will take place Monday, Sept. 19 through Wednesday, Sept. 21.
The details and schedule are as follows;
Revival in the Park
• Mantachie Park
• Concession sales will begin at 5:30 p.m.
• Live Praise/Worship Music begins at 6 p.m.
• Community revival message begins at 6:30 p.m.
Monday
• Speaker Bro. Matthew Pharr - Ozark Baptist Church
Tuesday
• Speaker Bro. David “ET” Turner- Center Star Independent Methodist Church
Wednesday
• Speaker Bro. Tracey McMillen- Bethel Baptist Church
Fennell said he is happy to see the more than three-decade long Mantachie Fest annual event return and sends an open invitation to all.
"We're looking forward to the best year yet and we invite everyone to come out and join us!"
