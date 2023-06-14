The Itawamba Crossroads Ranch has taken a crucial step in securing its future.
The Itawamba County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last Monday to donate the old airport property to the ranch, replacing the standing lease agreement between the ranch and the county.
Crossroads Ranch is a 42-acre facility where high-functioning adults with disabilities are given the opportunity to live and thrive in an environment catered to their needs. The ranch is the brainchild of Itawamba resident Renae Bennett, whose son, Marcus, became one of the facility's first residents when it opened in July of 2021.
The property upon which Crossroads Ranch stands was leased to the ranch under a 2019 agreement with the county. But the property being leased by the ranch rather than owned created complications for the ranch's expansion, as new construction on the property could result in a return of the property to the county.
The new deal will deed the property to Crossroads Ranch and will include a reverter clause which, should the property ever be used for purposes other than the stated non-profit mission of Crossroads Ranch, would return ownership of the property to Itawamba County. Such donations can be made by the board so long as it finds that there's no other need for that property for the county, and property's use by the recipient of the donation promotes the civic welfare of the people of Itawamba County.
The donation will allow Crossroads Ranch to expand its facilities as needed to continue its mission without fear of the property reverting to county ownership. According to a proposal submitted by Crossroads, the ranch next aims "to enhance the existing property on the two parcels for the use of its residents to add onto and improve the existing buildings on the old airport property, and to add at least two tiny houses to accommodate family members and friends who visit the ICR residents."
Board accepts financing bid for new firetruck
The Itawamba County Board of Supervisors reviewed three bids for financing of a new firetruck on Monday, accepting the low bid of 4.82% interest totaling $1,684.91 submitted by Trustmark Bank.
Trustmark's bid beat out bids by Community Spirit (4.89% interest, totaling $1,693.88) and FMB Bank (5.5%, $1,719.29).
