According to the Mississippi Department of Employment Security’s (MDES) Labor Market Data report, Itawamba’s unemployment rate is back under five percent for the month of August after experiencing a minor jump in the months of June and July. Itawamba County has one of the sixth lowest unemployment rates in the state for the month of August.
The unemployment rate in Itawamba County for the month of August was 4.8 percent. That’s a .7 percent drop over the month, and 1.2 percent less than the statewide seasonally adjusted rate of 6 percent.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools. And other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Itawamba County reported a total labor force of 10,340 potential employees. Of those 9,840 are employed and 500 are unemployed.
There were 227 total continued unemployment insurance claims and 64 initial claims which accounted for $55,392 paid out through regular unemployment insurance programs. This amount does not include benefits paid through any federal unemployment insurance programs.
In neighboring counties, Lee and Tishomingo counties each have a 5 percent unemployment rate, Monroe has a 5.7 percent unemployment rate, and Prentis sits at 5.1 percent.
Another way MDES categorizes unemployment data is by Community College Districts (CCDs). The Itawamba CCD comprises five northeast Mississippi counties: Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, and Pontotoc.
The Itawamba CCD, which has a labor force of 88,620 potential employees, has the second lowest unemployment rate of the 13 CCDs listed, at 5.1 percent. Northeast CCD has a 4.9 percent unemployment rate with approximately 30,000 less potential employees.
The Civilian Labor Force, which consists of everyone who has a job or is looking for a job, in Mississippi decreased in August by 900 job seekers over the month to 1,277,900. The number of employed Mississippians rose over the month by 200 to 1,200,700.