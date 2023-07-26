The brand new Itawamba Christian School held its official ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.
The new school – located at 100 James Street in Fulton, just down the road from Walton's Greenhouse – will cater to children Pre-K through fifth grade in its first year, with the goal of adding two additional grade each year until the school serves students through 12th grade. As of this writing, the school enrolls 25 students and counting.
Itawamba Christian School's founders, Bethany Wilemon and Kelly Wallace, have both taught in the public school system.
Wallace said that the mission of Itawamba Christian School is to provide students with a Christ-centered education, "where the students can grow with God."
Wilemon said that their experience in the public school system highlighted the need for other options for education in Itawamba County.
"We just felt a need for it in the community, to provide another option, a Christian-based education," Wilemon said.
"I feel like working in the public school district, we both have watched children fall through the cracks, and we just felt like sometimes they could benefit more from a one-on-one approach," Wallace added. "Here, we're going to offer smaller class sizes so they can get more of what they need."
The relatively small schoolhouse will serve the school's needs for the first year, but Wilemon and Wallace have already begun exploring expansion options.
"We're already kind of growing out of this building," Wilemon said.
Bethany Wilemon, co-owner
Wilemon and Wallace expressed gratitude both to God and to all the people who helped make the school's opening possible.
"We're just grateful for the opportunity, that God blessed us and led us on this journey," Wilemon said.
