Long-term Itawamba County Administrator Gary Franks announced his retirement during the Jan. 18 board of supervisors meeting.
Franks has served in the position since July 1, 1989, shortly after voters in Mississippi opted to change their county government from a beat system to a unit system which required administrative and road and bridge maintenance services to be consolidated countywide.
Although Franks worked under the authority of ten different boards of supervisors for over 33 years, his tenure with the county goes back to 1976 when he assisted former Chancery Clerk Archie Cates in implementing a new purchase order system for the county.
“I’ve been around a long time,” Franks told The Times.
Among the county administrator's responsibilities are budgeting, financial management, audits, and accounting as required by state law. But with Frank's departure, the transition is expected to go smoothly with the appointment of his replacement by his assistant, Bryon Wilemon of Franks, Franks, Wilemon, and Hagood.
Fifth District Supervisor Bill Sheffield made a motion to appoint Wilemon to replace Franks effective April 1. Fourth District Supervisor Eric Hughes seconded Sheffield’s motion along with a vote in favor by Second District Supervisor Ike Johnson. First District Supervisor Donnie Wood and Third District Supervisor Terry Moore were absent for the Jan. 18 meeting.
Both Franks and Supervisor Hughes told The Times the board would not be seeking a new assistant administrator for Wilemon when he moves into the county administrator position.
A reception honoring Franks will be held on March 18 at 11 a.m. in the Itawamba County Courtroom.