The ongoing pandemic now has Itawamba County approaching the 7,000 mark of confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In their Jan. 30 report, the Mississippi Department of Health, which tracks cases of the virus throughout the state, confirmed Itawamba County stands at 6,825 cases. The information is published on the agency’s website.
Itawamba County had its first confirmed case of the virus in mid-March 2020 and didn’t crest the 100-confirmed-case mark until four months later in mid-June. The county’s first death was in mid-April 2020.
There have been 118 deaths attributed to the virus in Itawamba County, or just shy of 2% of the confirmed cases.
Of the locally confirmed cases of COVID-19, 135 have been attributed to outbreaks in area long-term care facilities, which the MDH tracks separately. Of the county’s coronavirus-related deaths, 24 were inside long-term care facilities.
Itawamba County currently ranks 35th out of Mississippi’s 82 counties in high cases over a two-week period. Lee County ranks 6th in high cases.
Neighboring counties’ numbers of confirmed cases and deaths are as follows:
• Lee County – 24,755 cases, 265 deaths
• Monroe County – 9,877 cases, 190 deaths
• Tishomingo County – 5,506 cases, 103 deaths
• Prentiss – 7,397 cases, 90 deaths
Mississippi has a total of 727,418 confirmed cases as of Jan.30., according to the MDH. Since the pandemic began, 10,935 Mississippians have died from COVID-19.