“It just affects different people in different ways.”
Sheila Summerford was referring to the physiological effects of COVID-19 with that statement. But the same has certainly been true for how the virus has affected people in different fields and walks of life.
As one might expect, the coronavirus has had quite the impact on Summerford’s own line of work as coroner for Itawamba County. Over the course of the pandemic, Summerford has run the gamut of COVID deaths, from those who died as a direct result of health complications from the virus to those whose existing conditions were worsened by the virus.
“You could be perfectly healthy. It’s just how it hits you,” Summerford said. “Some people can handle it fine, don’t bother them at all, and some people just got it and they’re gone.”
She holds COVID responsible in part for a busy 2021 at the coroner’s office. Usually, 175 would represent an average year for death pronouncements by the county’s coroner. In 2021, the number was 214.
“Last year was a record year, the biggest number we’ve ever had,” she said. “I can’t say that they’re all due to the coronavirus. There’s a lot that contributes to that. I’ve only pronounced 16 or 17 that I’ve actually had to suit up for. I have had other ones that had underlying conditions with a secondary cause as COVID, but they may die of something else.”
Summerford says that, as coroner, she has handled about 10% of the 144 total deaths attributed to COVID in Itawamba County since the first confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. in January 2020. The rest have been pronounced at other facilities – hospitals, hospice homes and the like.
COVID-19 has introduced additional wrinkles to Summerford’s coroner work. Tending to deaths related to the disease has sometimes required her to don a full HAZMAT (hazardous material) suit in order to move a body out of an environment with high risk of infection. Those precautions protected not only Summerford, but others who needed access to the body – particularly funeral home workers who performed embalming and other preparations for funeral ceremonies.
“In the nursing homes, I had to wear full suits – gloves, mask, all that kind of stuff,” Summerford said. “I had some chemical stuff that they’d give me too, that I could put in their mouth and nose to try to knock (COVID) down. For the people that were doing the embalming, you’d have to do that. If we had to go in a nursing home, I would go in suited up and bring the bodies outside for the funerals so that they wouldn’t have to go in.”
Although many of the COVID-related deaths to which Summerford attended occurred in the first year after the virus’ arrival, the wave of new infections that accompanied the arrival of the “Omicron” variant in the U.S. in December 2021 corresponded with a noticeable increase in deaths in Itawamba County.
“This last (variant), we’ve noticed more people that have died from the COVID than it seems like it has before, or underlying conditions from that,” she said. “There for about two weeks, we had eight or nine funerals.”
Since the virus’ arrival on U.S. soil, the nuance of cause of death has been a source of controversy. The coronavirus often exacerbates underlying health conditions, contributing to death without being the primary cause. In other cases, however, the virus itself causes severe symptoms that can cause hospitalization and even death. But even in those cases, the conditions the virus causes are recorded as the official cause of death rather than the virus itself.
“We can’t list COVID-19 as the primary thing,” Summerford said. “We have to do upper respiratory distress, pneumonia or whatever ‘due to onset of COVID-19,’ or ‘as a result of COVID-19.’”
The reasons why the virus affects different individuals in widely varied ways are not yet well understood. Summerford’s personal experience as coroner has lent her little clarity on the issue. She has seen some people with known underlying health issues escape the virus virtually unscathed, while seemingly healthy individuals have suffered from long-term health problems resulting from infection.
“(COVID) affects different people in different ways,” she said. “It affects some people’s lungs, others their heart. My brother-in-law had a blood clot, and it did major damage to his lungs. He’ll have problems with that from now on.”
Many aspects of the virus’s effects remain unclear, but Summerford has observed at least one trend in how seriously COVID affects infected people: vaccination status. While she views vaccination as a personal choice, Summerford notes that vaccination seems to lessen the severity of the virus.
“The people that have been vaccinated, they may have it, but it seems they’re not as sick,” she said. “But the ones that have just got it and all of a sudden have been bad are the ones that have not been vaccinated. And I know that’s people’s choice, whatever they want to do, but to me it does seem like that it’s not as bad (for those vaccinated).”