Fewer homes in Itawamba County will be located in areas considered at-risk for flooding in the latest version of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) flood plain map of the county.
The new risk maps primarily cover sections of Itawamba County which don't directly border the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway, including Mantachie Creek, the Centerville area and Tremont. The central part of the county, through which the Tenn-Tom Waterway runs, already had its flood risk maps update in recent years and did not require new mapping.
“We have already done the Tenn-Tom Waterway in a previous project, so we did not include any of that," said Steve Champlin, CTP project manager for the FEMA flood map program.
Itawamba County Emergency Management Director Patrick Homan said the newly drawn flood risk map for the county did not place any structures into a flood risk zone which were not previously in one, and in fact at least three structures which were previously considered at risk for flooding are no longer in at-risk areas on the new map.
Champlin said people with 30-year federally backed mortgages are required to have flood insurance if their properties are listed in flood zones. Conversely, property owners of structures which were in flood zones on the previous map but are not on the new map will likely see a significant reduction in the insurance requirements for the property.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.