The Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library is excited to partner with the Mississippi Humanities Council to host Felder Rushing, host of MPB Think Radio’s The Gestalt Gardener, for two speaking engagements titled Gardening Southern Style. The events will be Tuesday, May 31 at 6:00 PM and Wednesday, June 1 at 11:00 AM. The library is located at 210 West Cedar Street, Fulton, MS 38843. If you have any questions, call (662)862-4926.
In addition to hosting his popular weekly gardening program, Mr. Rushing is an accomplished writer, photographer, and editor. He is the author or co-author of 32 books, including several national award winners. He is also a syndicated newspaper columnist and an online contributor for HGTV. Southern Living Magazine featured him as one of the “twenty-five people most likely to change the south.”
The two events with Rushing will kick off the library’s Summer Reading Program events, which will be happening all summer at and around the library. “We have lots of great children’s programs planned for the summer, so we wanted to be able to offer something that adults might really enjoy,” said Library Manager Jeffrey Martin. “The library is more than just a place to find a great book,” he said, “It is a haven of learning for everyone in the community.” These and all of the library’s programs are free and open to the public.