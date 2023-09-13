Property tax rates are set to increase in Itawamba County in fiscal year 2023-24.
The Itawamba County Board of Supervisors held its public hearing for the 2023-24 fiscal year's budget Tuesday morning in Fulton, adopting new millage rates for both general county needs and for the Itawamba County School District.
The combined millage rate for Itawamba County residents was increased to 133 mills, up from 129.55 mills the previous year for an increase of 3.45 mills. Included in that increase is a 2.45-mill increase to the rate for the Itawamba County School District, as well as a one-mill increase for fire department funding as part of the total county millage rate.
Itawamba County First District Supervisor Donnie Wood said the increases are necessary for the county to keep its firefighters equipped and to maintain the county's high standards for K-12 education. The additional funding for the county’s fire departments will go a long way toward countering rising costs which have come about as a result of post-COVID inflation.
“Our firetrucks have gone way up in price,” Wood said. "That’s why we’re looking to help our fire departments and get our fire truck fund up to where it needs to be.”
The county's tax dollars have been put to work in recent years. Chief among them is the Itawamba County Jail, a $14 million faciility which first took in inmates in Mat of 2022. The county has also built a new Justice Court facility alongside the jail and sheriff's office as part of the Itawamba County Justice Complex. Construction on the new court was already well under way when the old court building burned down on July 2 and is projected to be completed later this month.
