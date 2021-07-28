On Wednesday, July 21 the Mississippi Main Street Association hosted a ceremony to welcome Itawamba County into the Mississippi Main Street Community.
Fulton Mayor Emily Quinn, Tremont Mayor Robert Don Whitehead, Mantachie Mayor Matt Fennell, and Itawamba County Development Council Board President Ramona Edge all expressed to the crowd their eagerness to work together on this new journey for the county.
“ICDC has been serving Itawamba County for 68 years. With this announcement today, I think it is safe to say that this is one of the most exciting and significant moments in those 68 years,” said Edge.
Fennell expressed admiration for the teamwork shown by each municipality to ensure the success of this project.
“The four year financial commitment made by each municipality has made possible the partnership with Mississippi Main Street and Itawamba Main Street. Each of our municipalities will be forever changed as we work over the next four years on enhancement projects to better our communities,” Fennell said.
The Mississippi Main Street Association is a part of the National Main Street Association, a not-for-profit 501©(3) corporation that is funded by community member dues, private investors, grants, and fees for events and services. In addition, some of the community services provided to members are funded by the Mississippi Development Authority.
According to their website, the National Main Street Association was established in 1980 by the National Trust for Historic Preservation (NTHP) in an effort to encourage and to provide guidance and expertise throughout the revitalization of Main Street based on historic preservation and sound business practices. More than 1,600 communities across 46 states participate in the Main Street Program nationwide.
The National Main Street Association operates using a four-step approach:
Economic Vitality: Build a diverse economic base, catalyze smart new investment, and cultivate strong new entrepreneurship.
Design: Preserve and celebrate the historic character, create an inviting atmosphere, foster accessible people-centered public spaces.
Promotion: Market the district’s unique historic character and ambience; communicate its distinct defining features; coordinate the sales, marketing, and event activities of downtown merchants; and support a buy-local experience.
Organization: Build leadership and strong organizational capacity through broad community engagement and partnerships across sectors.
ICDC Director Vaunita Martin explained that she believes this move was necessary to ensure a thriving future for Itawamba County.
“Over the next four years we will be working with our Main Street Committees in Tremont, Mantachie, and Fulton along with our elected officials to complete multiple projects. We want to create a better quality of life for our residents and for our businesses and we hope this will create a ripple effect for things within the county to improve. As we look to the future we want to do everything possible to ensure our children, our grandchildren, our future generations in Itawamba county choose to stay, live and work, and raise their families right here and that’s what this is all about, “ said Martin.