Itawamba County remains at a high level risk for COVID-19 cases according to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).
In the July 24 report, MSDH shows the ongoing pandemic now has Itawamba County reporting a total of 7,932 confirmed cases, roughly 26 percent of the county’s population. With 67 newly reported cases over the last seven days, the county remains at a high-level community rating. The COVID-19 Community Level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. In other words, the number of new cases in the county in the past 7 days divided by the population, in the county (or other administrative level) multiplied by 100,000.
On the state level, Mississippi had 2,652 new cases reported over a three-day period from July 29 to July 31, with five deaths reported since July 13.
Under the “high risk” community level, MSDH recommends wearing a mask indoors in public, staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, and getting tested if symptoms are present. Additional precautions may need to be taken for people who are at high risk for severe illness.
Free at-home COVID-19 tests are now available at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health departments. Each family can receive eight tests (four packages) of BinaxNOW antigen rapid self-tests per month. No doctor’s note or documentation of any kind is necessary. These tests are not for resale. Itawamba County Health Department located at 110 Crane Street is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary for picking up test kits.
Itawamba County had its first confirmed case of the virus in mid-March 2020 and didn’t crest the 100-confirmed-case mark until four months later in mid-June. The county’s first death was in mid-April 2020. There have been 145 deaths attributed to the virus in Itawamba County, or 2% of the confirmed cases.
Statewide there have been 476,091 confirmed cases and 401,693 probable cases totaling 877,784 cases. The number of deaths is 8,325 confirmed cases and 4,328 probable cases, totaling 12,653 deaths. Confirmed cases and deaths are generally determined by positive tests, which detect the presence of the ongoing coronavirus infection. Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating recent infection.
Counties bordering Itawamba County also remaining under high alert are Monroe, Lee, Prentiss, and Tishomingo.
The number of confirmed cases and deaths in those counties are as follows:
• Lee County – 29,196 cases, 307 deaths
• Monroe County – 11,760 cases, 223 deaths
• Tishomingo County – 6,636 cases, 122 deaths
• Prentiss – 8,837 cases, 103 deaths
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, to date, the nation has 91,198,391 total cases with deaths totaling 1,025,363.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.