The Itawamba County School District announced the hiring of five school resource officers (SROs) via Facebook last Tuesday.
The five new officers – Terry Johnson, Kevin Owens, Josh Parker, Kaitlyn Weeks and Will Nabors – join the newly formed police force for the county's schools. The new officers will take over a role which, until recently, fell to off-duty officers from the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department and other local law enforcement.
"The idea behind hiring our own SRO's and starting our own police force has been in the works since August (of last year)," ICSD superintendent Trae Wiygul said. "A couple of years ago, we went into an agreement with the sheriff's office and other local law enforcement agencies to use their off-duty personnel to serve as law enforcement at our schools. This worked well for a little while, but eventually the off duty personnel didn't want to give up their personal time and frankly, I don't blame them."
The SROs will be tasked with monitoring traffic, parking lots, hallways and other areas of the district's various campuses and will have access to the schools' surveillance systems from the SRO office. The officers will also attend most extra-curricular activities.
The announcement comes at a critical time for the school district in light of the attempted kidnapping on the campus of Itawamba Attendance Center on Feb. 6. While plans for the school's force of SROs have been in place since last year, the incident highlights the need for better security at ICSD campuses.
Wiygul said that while the officers' primary responsibility will be protecting students and staff throughout the school district, they will also building relationships with the district's students to ensure the children feel supported and secure.
The current force of SROs lacks the manpower to cover every school campus, the district's eventual goal is to have one officer at each site. The main obstacles in reaching that goal will be funding and a lack of qualified applicants. Applicants must have at least three years of law enforcement experience to be considered for the SRO role. With many law enforcement agencies pulling from the same pool of applicants, Wiygul said, qualified prospects have been hard to come by.
"Funding is tough, but I consider school safety to be essential during the times we are in now," Wiygul said.
On the funding front, the school district provides the majority of salary for the new officers, as well as funding for necessary supplies and equipment. The Itawamba County Board of Supervisors contributed $100 thousand toward the school district's efforts. Wiygul hopes to supplement that contribution with a Mississippi Community Oriented Policing Services in Schools (MCOPS) Grant, which would cover $10 thousand of each officer's salary. Wiygul is hopeful the district will receive more grants as well as funding from the state legislature.
"We will work closely with the sheriff's department and local police to ensure that our school day runs smoothly," Wiygul said. "We are new to this and the learning curve will be tough, but we are up for the challenge."