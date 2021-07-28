This Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan (“Plan”) has been developed to provide guidelines for students, parents, faculty and staff and to outline expectations of the ICSD. It replaces the former Return to School Plan. These guidelines and expectations are not exhaustive and other items may be mandated as needed. Therefore, this Plan will be updated with new information as it becomes available, and decisions will be made in coordination with local and state guidelines.
Academic programming
ICSD will offer traditional face-to-face instruction Monday through Friday as its main method of teaching. In an effort to help students stay on track in spite of absences contributed to COVID-19, credit recovery, during and after school tutoring, summer school, and extended school year will be offered. In the event of a closure, ICSD will continue instruction through Canvas for upper-elementary grades and above. Lower-elementary students will receive instruction via Google Meets or a similar service.
The District will monitor student progress, both in-person and virtual, using universal screeners in math and reading in grades K-10 and universal screeners, state assessment and benchmark assessments in grades K-12, as well as report in SAMs (the students data management system) and Canvas.
Operations
Parents are encouraged to provide transportation, when possible, as social distancing on buses is a challenge. Where feasible, students will be separated on buses with siblings or children residing in the same household seated together. Buses will be equipped with hand sanitizer and will be appropriately disinfected after each use.
Students may not be dropped off before 7:15 a.m. unless permission is received by the principal. Those who drive to school should not arrive before 7:30 a.m. To avoid gatherings in common areas, at the end of the day, students may only be picked up in the car line. If an early check-out is necessary, normal checkout procedures should be followed.
Family and
community support
The District will provide academic support to families in the form of tutoring, reading nights, PTO meetings at each school, and access to the parent resource center at the Central Office. The District additionally offers videos with frequently asked questions and will continue to collect feedback through surveys and social media.
Communications
SchoolCast and AIM as well as letters, emails and newsletters, will be utilized by the the district to communicate with families about health and safety issues or necessary changes to the District’s regular operating schedule.
Health and safety
Students and nonessential faculty or staff should not attend school if any of the following applies:
-You have been in close contact (within 6 feet or less for 15 minutes or more) with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
-Self-quarantine for 14 days
UNLESS:
- You have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 if it has been 2 or more weeks since your final dose in the vaccine series, and you have been asymptomatic since your COVID-19 exposure. OR
- You have been positive for COVID-19 or its antibodies within 3 months prior to coming a close contact and you are asymptomatic. OR
- 10-Day Option – Can end quarantine after 10 days if they have monitored symptoms daily and are asymptomatic during the entire 10-day period.
- 7-Day Option – Close contacts who have remained asymptomatic for 7 days and who have a negative test (any form of molecular based testing for the detection of COVID-19 RNA) collected on day 5, 6, or 7 can discontinue
7 and 10 day options must also:
- Have no symptoms of COVID-19 during the quarantine period; monitor for symptoms for a full 14 days; wear masks and practice social distancing for a full 14 days; and if symptoms develop, immediately self-isolate and seek testing for COVID-19.
No staff, faculty or student should come to school if:
- You have tested positive for COVID-19. All COVID-19 cases must self-quarantine for 10 days.
- You are experiencing an unexplained cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat.
- You have had a fever of 100.0 or more in the 24 hours prior to the school day. Each employee and student should check their temperature each day before coming to school. Temperatures will not be checked at school unless a student or employee appears to be sick.
- You have experienced new loss of taste or smell.
- You have experienced vomiting or diarrhea in the 24 hours prior to the school day
Essential faculty or staff who are symptomatic and have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 should self-quarantine for 10 days, stay quarantined until symptom free for 24 hours and get tested for COVID-19. Essential faculty or staff who are asymptomatic should not quarantine.
The District will only require masks or other face coverings if mandated by the Governor of the State of Mississippi or local authorities in conjunction with suggestions from the CDC and the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Teachers will address social distancing and appropriate hygiene with students including frequent hand washing. Students will be discouraged from sharing supplies or manipulative materials. Items that might be used by multiple students will be disinfected after each individual use. Students are encouraged to bring their own water bottles to use in the event of a necessary limiting of the use of water fountains.
Hallway traffic, and other movement throughout buildings, will be limited and regulated by Principals and teachers as well as time on the playground. Social distancing will be encouraged at all times. Nonessential visitors will be limited and will require an appointment. The visitor’s temperature may be taken upon arrival.
ABM janitorial service will execute the daily cleaning and disinfecting of each campus according to appropriate guidelines.
Staff are required to self-screen daily prior to arriving at school. All students and employees are encouraged to receive the vaccine. Students or staff exhibiting COVID symptoms will be referred to their physician.
If a student’s parent/legal guardian cannot be located after a reasonable amount of attempts or if a parent/legal guardian refuses to pick up a child that has COVID symptoms, including a temperature of 100.0 degrees F or more, the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services may be contacted.
The District will address the social, emotional, mental health and other needs of students by utilizing universal screeners for grades K-12; counselors assisting students at each school; and referrals to LifeCorp which offers a variety of services, including on campus resources. The District has a behavioral specialist and a therapeutic counselor which are available for students at each school.
Two schools are equipped with on-site medical clinics and all schools have an on-staff nurse who is able to aid in the social, emotional and mental health of students as well as staff.
The District is replacing HVAC systems at each school. The new systems will include air purification systems that kill the virus that causes COVID-19 as well as other viruses. Additionally, carpeting will be replaced in certain areas to improve air quality and reduce the amount of pollutants in rooms.
The ICSD Return to School Plan can be viewed in its entirety at the District’s website.