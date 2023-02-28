The process for Fulton residents to pay their property taxes will soon be simplified.
The Itawamba County Board of Supervisors and the City of Fulton Board of Aldermen reached an agreement last week for the county to collect property taxes for the city. The county voted to proceed the arrangement in its Feb. 20 meeting, and the city gave its own stamp of approval in its meeting on Feb. 21.
Currently, Fulton residents pay city and county property taxes separately, requiring visits to both the Fulton City Hall and the Itawamba County courthouse. Under the new arrangement, city residents will instead pay both city and county property taxes at the county courthouse. The county will receive 3% of the city's property taxes as compensation for collecting the taxes.
The agreement brings Fulton in line with other Mississippi municipalities, as Fulton was one of the few cities in the state that still collected its property taxes separately from the county.
Fulton mayor Emily Quinn said that the move is intended to simplify tax payment for Fulton residents and alleviate confusion caused by the separate payment arrangement.
“It’ll cut out a lot of foot traffic in the city’s lobby and confusion amongst the citizens,” Quinn said. “It really just simplifies the process.”
Fulton approves lower estimate on South Adams re-striping
The Fulton Board of Aldermen approved a new estimate for the re-striping of South Adams Street in their meeting on Feb. 21.
The new estimate of $48,435 represents a nearly $30 thousand reduction from the previous estimate. The reduction is largely the result of the city narrowing the focus of the re-striping, shortening the proposed stretch to be re-striped to the section of South Adams from the Food Giant grocery store south to the McDonalds.
As of this writing, no date has been set for the work on South Adams to begin.
The re-striping of South Adams Street is part of a larger roadway improvement effort approved by the board during their Feb. 7 meeting.
