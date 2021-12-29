Itawamba County’s unemployment rate continues to drop for the fourth consecutive month, currently at its lowest since 1994 according to the most recent report from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
MDES reports Itawamba County‘s unemployment rate for the month of October was 3.2 percent, down .6 percent over the month.
The statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.5 percent, the lowest rate since Dec. 2019, down three-tenths of a percentage point over the month.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools. And other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
The civilian labor force in Itawamba County- the number of people who are currently employed or actively seeking employment- is 10,160, down from September’s revised total of 10,240. Of those, 9,840 are employed and 320 are unemployed.
For the month of Oct., Itawamba reported 33 initial claims for unemployment insurance, down from 43 in Sept. and 128 ongoing claims, down from 143 over the month. The county paid out $9,771 in regular unemployment insurance benefits.
Itawamba County’s unemployment rate currently ranks eighth in the state, tied with Lee, Scott, Smith and Tippah counties.