At the CREATE Foundation’s annual meeting in Tupelo, the Friends of Itawamba Responding to Secure Tomorrow (FIRST) Foundation were presented with the James Hugh Ray Award, along with $2,000 to recognize and support their ongoing efforts within the community of Itawamba County.
This is the second time for the FIRST Foundation to receive the honor, the first being in 2012.
Itawamba FIRST joined other CREATE affiliates in 2008 in their mission of building local endowments.
Itawamba FIRST chair Vaunita Martin told the Daily Journal, the Foundation has given $282,060 in grants to 72 organizations, approximately 90% of which was headed toward education.
“We just want to make sure we’re giving our children the most support that we can offer them to ensure their success long-term,” Martin told Daily Journal Community Voices Reporter Danny McArthur.
Martin describes FIRST as a local charitable community foundation through which individuals, families, organizations, and businesses can invest in the future well-being of Itawamba County. Through these endowments, FIRST provides financial contributions to local initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for all Itawamba County residents.
FIRST Foundation provides support to the Itawamba Community College Tuition Grant Program which guarantees tuition funds for Itawamba’s graduating seniors. In addition, FIRST has provided monetary support for various programs throughout Itawamba County School District including supplying hands free bottle filler for each school, providing chrome book charges for students at Tremont Attendance Center, hand sanitizer and dispensers for each school and sneeze guards at Mantachie Elementary School in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The group has also provided support for area schools’ fine art programs and robotics teams.
In addition to their efforts in education, FIRST supports family aid and public recreational programs such as local food pantries and Itawamba Food Angels, and the installation and upkeep of new and enhanced community playgrounds.
The group held their first-annual Talk Derby to Me Fundraiser last May, where they raised over $22,000. Plans are currently underway for 2022 fundraisers to continue their efforts in Itawamba County.