Representatives from the Chickasaw Inkana Foundation (CIF) spoke to members of the Itawamba Historical Society during their June meeting.
CIF Chief Executive Officer Brady Davis and Chickasaw Heritage Center (CHC), Director Robert Parker educated those gathered on the organization and its plans for the Chickasaw Heritage Center in Tupelo.
The foundation
The name, Chickasaw Inkana Foundation, was selected to reflect the mission of the foundation. Combining the official name of the Chickasaw Nation itself, with the historic Chickasaw word “Inkana” meaning “friend,” Davis told the group. Further lending to the focal point of the foundation is its logo, the historic Peace Medal given to famous Chickasaw leader, George Colbert, by President Thomas Jefferson in 1801. Colbert was the brother of Levi Colbert, also known as Chief Itte-wamba or Itawamba, from which Itawamba County was named. The symbol was selected to highlight the foundation's desire to form lasting partnerships with organizations and individuals within the State of Mississippi.
The organization was first envisioned by the Chickasaw Nation’s Governor Bill Anoatubby in 2011 and was officially founded in February 2014. According to the CIF website, inkana.org, Governor Anoatubby’s vision was to form a grassroots, independent non-profit organization in the Chickasaw Homeland with the goal of fostering enduring partnerships with governments, local civic and educational organizations, and institutions to preserve and protect Chickasaw heritage sites, as well as accurately interpret Chickasaw history and culture in the region from the Chickasaw perspective.
The heritage center
The CIF, a 501(c)3 non-profit, will manage the future Chickasaw Heritage Center to be located off the Natchez Trace in Tupelo. The Chickasaw Homeland constitutes not only its epicenter in the Tupelo, Mississippi area but, all of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, Northwest Alabama, and Southwestern Kentucky.
Plans for the 39,000-square-foot center will include an exhibit hall, a theater, lobby/atrium, cafe, gift shop, multipurpose rooms, laboratory/collections, and offices. Also on the grounds will be a facility maintenance building and a reconstructed Chickasaw village, playground, and outdoor plaza.
The 10,000-square-foot exhibit hall will encompass an eternal flame with a state-of-the-art interpretative space highlighting Chickasaw history and culture from the Chickasaw perspective.
“Some of the major interpretive topics that visitors will see in the exhibit hall are our cultural identity, our economy, our warriors, and our removal,” Parker told the group.
The 4,000-square-foot theater will feature the latest in high-quality lighting, sound, and audio technology. It will host various activities and live performances from scholarly lectures and symposia to musical performances, demonstrations, cultural events, and films.
The 6,500-square-foot lobby and atrium will combine modern and traditional elements to create a welcoming atmosphere. It will host a variety of temporary and special exhibits, cultural demonstrations, and hands-on activities as well as highlight our donor recognition feature.
“This will be a state-of-the-art facility and will be unique in that it tells the Chickasaw story from their perspective,” Davis said. “This is the first center that we know of being constructed for a tribe that was fully removed from their homeland and have come back and invested in an educational facility like this.”
Funding
The CIF received $16 million to fund the project with the Chickasaw Nation committing to match up to $16 million. Other commitments include the Tupelo CVB, the city of Tupelo, Cadence Bank (formerly BancorpSouth), the Mississippi Hills Heritage Area Alliance, and the National Park Service. The CHC Charter Membership now stands at over $67,000. Individuals or businesses wishing to donate can call 662-842-4176. The Chickasaw Inkana Foundation Legacy Awards Gala will be held on September 15 at BancorpSouth Arena. Tickets can be purchased online at https//inkana.org.
Construction on the center is tentatively scheduled to begin in the fall of 2022 with the center tentatively scheduled to open in the early part of 2025.