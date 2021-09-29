Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service has created an economic profile for each county in Mississippi for the purpose of obtaining a better understanding of the socioeconomic environment in that county. The data collected by MSU shows the total change in population for Itawamba County and each of its municipalities including breakdowns by age and race. These reports are based on information gathered from the 2010 Census, the 2011 through 2019 American Community Survey 5-year Population Estimates, and the 2020 Census Redistricting Data.
According to its economic profile, Itawamba ranked fifteenth in the state in population growth. In total, Itawamba County saw a 2 percent population increase over the last decade bringing the total population to 23,863.
The number of white residents countywide dropped 1.9 percent, while the number of black residents rose 16.8 percent. The number of citizens who identify as two races rose from 133 in 2010 to 693 in 2020, making up an over 400 percent jump. The county’s Hispanic population saw a 28 percent rise, from 300 people in 2010 to 384 in 2020.
The number of adults aged 18 years old and older grew by 2.9 percent in Itawamba County. Within the 18 and up category, the white population showed a population decrease of 1.9 percent dropping from 16,697 people to 16,614 people. Conversely, the black population rose from 1,060 people to 1,261. That’s a 19 percent growth for Itawamba County’s black population.
It’s reported that countywide there are a total of 10,456 housing units, up from 10,126 in 2010. That’s an increase of 330 housing units over the decade. Of those, 9,057 units are occupied while 1,399 are vacant.
In the City of Fulton, the population rose by 14.7 percent, which translates to 581 people, bringing the total population to 4,542. The city’s population of adults 18 years and older grew by 8.8 percent, or 289 people.
The Town of Mantachie saw an overall loss in population. In 2010, the town reported a total of 1,144 residents. That number fell to 1,121 in 2020, making up a 2 percent drop. The percent of the population who are 18 years of age and older fell 1.1 percent representing an overall loss of 10 citizens.
Tremont’s overall population saw an increase, albeit slight, of .4 percent from 465 total citizens in 2010 to 467 in 2020.
Of Itawamba’s four neighboring counties— Lee, Monroe, Prentiss, and Tishomingo— Lee County was the only other county to gain in population reporting a .52 percent increase over the decade. The population in Monroe County declined by 7.59 percent, Prentiss by 1.06 percent, and Tishomingo by 3.79 percent.