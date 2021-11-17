According to the latest unemployment data released by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, Itawamba County’s unemployment rate for the month of September is currently 3.9 percent, the lowest it’s been since Nov. 2019 before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rates are back to pre-pandemic numbers as well at 5.8 percent. Mississippi also saw an additional 3,900 jobs from August to September with a decrease of 3,100 in the number of unemployed.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools. And other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Itawamba County reported a Labor Force comprising 10,250 job-seekers. Of those, 9,850 are employed and 400 are unemployed.
In the month of September, there were 43 initial claims for unemployment insurance in Itawamba County, down from 64 in August, and 143 continued claims, down from 227 in August. The county paid out $35,945 less in regular unemployment insurance benefits over the month.