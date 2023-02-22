The Itawamba County School District has been selected to receive a $23,093 rebate for the purchase of a new school bus.
Itawamba County was one of 13 school districts selected for the rebate by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality as part of the 2022-23 Mississippi Diesel School Bus Replacement Program.
Itawamba School District superintendent Trae Wiygul said that the district applies for the grant every year, but this marks the first time in three years that Itawamba has received the grant. The grant covers only a fraction of the more than $100 thousand price tag for a new school bus, but any amount helps cover the cost of keeping the district's school bus fleet running.
"We try to replace a couple of buses each year, but the cost is becoming a major concern," Wiygul said. "We put a lot of miles on our buses each year through everyday bus routes, field trips and activity trips. The grant will definitely help but (covers) only one fourth of the cost."
The grant money will be put to immediate use, as the school district will be ordering a new bus during the summer. The new vehicle will be ready to serve the district at the start of the 2023-24 school year.
