After holding at 4.6 percent through April and May, Itawamba’s unemployment rate jumped to 6.1 percent in June.
According to data compiled by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES), there were 6,300 more jobs in Mississippi from May to June. Leisure and Hospitality and Education and Health Services were the primary job creating industries.
In addition to more jobs statewide, Itawamba County added 100 jobseekers to the labor force. 9,880 of those are employed-- 60 less than in May-- and 640 are unemployed 160 more than May.
The county reported 46 initial and 426 continued unemployment claims in the month of June. Both figures are down from May which saw 58 initial and 509 continued claims.
Mississippi’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June 2021 saw a slight incline to 6.2 percent. That’s one-tenth of a percentage point over last month.
Statistics on the current status of the population and related data are compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics using data from the Current Population Survey (CPS). The CPS is a monthly survey of households conducted by the US Census Bureau. It is a scientifically selected survey designed to represent the civilian noninstitutional population of the United States.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, people are categorized as either employed, unemployed, or not in the labor force based on how they respond to survey questions about their recent activities. People who have a job are employed, including those who may be temporarily absent (whether or not they are paid). People who do not have a job and are actively looking for and available for work are unemployed. People who are on temporary layoff and expect to be recalled to their job do not need to look for work to be counted as unemployed, but they do need to be available to return to work if recalled. Those who do not meet the criteria to be classified as either employed or unemployed are not in the labor force.