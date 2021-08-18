With one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, the new delta variant has taken hold in Mississippi, and Itawamba is feeling the squeeze.
Itawamba
Itawamba County reports one of the lowest vaccination rates in the already under-vaccinated Magnolia State. According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) websites, Itawamba County reported 3,466 total cases and 83 total deaths due to COVID-19 as of Monday, Aug. 16. That’s an additional 262 cases and one death just over the weekend.
As delta continues to rip through the state, the percentage of the population in Itawamba who are fully vaccinated rose slightly to 26 percent from 25 percent, which represents an additional 76 fully vaccinated citizens over the last ten days.
School Cases and Quarantines
According to Itawamba County School District (ICSD) Superintendent Trae Wiygul, ICSD had 20 faculty and staff members and 58 students who have tested positive for COVID-19 for the week of Aug. 6 through Aug. 13. In addition to the 58 students and 20 members of faculty and staff who tested positive, there are 177 students and four members of faculty and staff who were placed under quarantine due to exposure.
Mantachie Elementary School is leading the pack with 42 total students quarantined due to exposure, 11 students who tested positive, and five faculty and staff members who tested positive. Itawamba Attendance Center has 37 students in quarantine due to exposure, 15 students who have tested positive, and three members of faculty and staff who tested positive. Tremont Attendance Center reported 35 students in quarantine due to exposure, 13 students who have tested positive, four members of faculty and staff under quarantine after an exposure and three who have tested positive. Itawamba Agricultural High School reported placing 25 students in quarantine due to exposure with five who tested positive and one member of faculty and staff who tested positive. Mantachie High School reported 21 students in quarantine due to exposure, 11 who tested positive, and three members of faculty and staff who tested positive. Dorsey Attendance Center has 11 students in quarantine for exposure and one student who tested positive while Fairview Attendance Center reported six students in quarantine due to exposure, two students who tested positive and three members of faculty and staff who have tested positive.
Latest Guidance and Treatment
According to their website, on Aug. 13, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH, signed a recommendation from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) endorsing a booster vaccine for those with moderately to severely compromised immune systems after an initial two-dose vaccine series. A full list of those conditions can be found on the CDC’s website. Those individuals who have one or more of the conditions listed are encouraged to speak with their doctor about a booster vaccine.
Additionally, the CDC has released new data regarding vaccine safety in pregnant and breastfeeding women.
“CDC encourages all pregnant people or people who are thinking about becoming pregnant and those breastfeeding to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19,” said Walensky in a statement on the CDC website. “The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible Delta variant and see severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people.”
According to MSDH, the latest recommended treatment for those who test positive for COVID-19 are monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatments. Antibodies are proteins that our bodies produce to fight infections. Monoclonal antibodies are copies of the antibodies which can be used to treat infections. According to Dobbs, these promising infusions can cut hospitalizations by 80-90 percent.
Testing and Vaccination locations
Those who have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms can get tested at one of the following locations: Med Plus Urgent Care and Express Care in Fulton, Mantachie Rural Healthcare, and Access Family Healthcare in Tremont.
There are five vaccination locations in Itawamba County including: Family Pharmacy of Fulton, Wal-Mart pharmacy in Fulton, Mantachie Rural Health Clinic, Hometown Care of Mantachie, and Access Family Health Clinic in Tremont.
Surrounding Area
Some nearby schools are already shifting to virtual learning. On Monday, Aug. 16 North Pontotoc Elementary students began two weeks of virtual learning. Meanwhile, Hatley High School in neighboring Monroe County began virtual learning on Tuesday, Aug. 17 through the end of August.
The University of Mississippi, Mississippi State University, and Itawamba Community College have all chosen to require masks for the present time.
Baptist Memorial Healthcare which has locations in Oxford, New Albany, Booneville, and Calhoun City announced that they will require all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination by Nov. 1. Meanwhile further south, the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson has now had to set up a second field hospital in order to accommodate the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 patients and make space to administer mAb treatments for those who have tested positive.
Statewide
Mississippi reported 7,839 new cases and 82 new deaths on Aug. 15. Twenty-two of those deaths occurred between July 25 and Aug. 9, and were identified from death certificate reports.
According to the Associated Press, the state’s average daily number of new cases rose from 1,475 on July 31 to 3,285 on Aug. 14. Additionally, AP reports that according to data collected from hospitals by the state Department of Health, 18 children were hospitalized with coronavirus in Mississippi. Five children were in an intensive care unit, with four on ventilators as of Sunday, Aug 15.