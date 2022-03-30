Safety for Itawamba County volunteer fire departments improved dramatically last week after over $700k in new personal protective equipment was distributed.
“With the grant, we were able to purchase 106 new MSA G1 Self-contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) each came with two 4500 psi/45-minute rated cylinders and a mask. We also were able to purchase 77 additional masks,” Itawamba County Fire Coordinator Patrick Homan told The Times.
The Assistance to Fire Fighter Grant (AFG) funds was a 90% federal grant of $713,045.45 with a 10% local match of $71,304.55. The AFG program is awarded by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration.
Homan said before receiving the new SCBA’s many county departments were using outdated equipment and some SCBA’s that were not fully functional.
“Across the county, there are multiple brands and models of SCBA. This grant has allowed us to convert every department to the same equipment greatly helping in our interoperability,” he said. “Training will be more streamlined and help better ensure the safety of our firefighters.”
Homan said the biggest changes the new SCBA bring are:
• Every department will have 45-minute rated cylinders (tanks), which for many of the departments is an increase of 15 minutes.
• Voice amplifiers are built into each mask allowing for better verbal communication between firefighters
• The new SCBA works off a central rechargeable battery helping to minimize the operating cost of the SCBA.
• SCBA is an extremely important part of a firefighter’s personal protective equipment, and this new equipment will improve safety.
Homan along with SunBelt Fire Territory Manager Alan Gho, met with fire chiefs and representatives from Itawamba County Volunteer Fire Departments last week for a training session on the new equipment. Further training will take place within each department.
Evergreen-Carolina Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lee Wright said the new equipment will be helpful when it comes to much-needed support between departments.
“We appreciate all that has been done to get these new SCBA’s,” Wright said “We’ve had ours for quite a few years and many of the departments have had theirs much longer. It's going to be beneficial to us all to have the same equipment, especially when it comes to one department coming to the mutual aid of another."
Homan said Itawamba County currently has 11 active volunteer fire departments from across the county that will benefit from the new equipment.
Since 2001, AFG has helped firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training, and other resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.
These awards are part of Round Four of the competitive FY 2020 AFG announcements.