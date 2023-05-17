Tourist Appreciation Day 1

A booth at the Itawamba Welcome Center in Tremont promotes the Elvish Presley Birthplace on Friday, May 12, 2023.

 By BEN SUTTON Itawamba County Times

May 6 was National Tourist Appreciation Day, and the Itawamba Welcome Center on Interstate Highway 22 in Tremont celebrated with visitors and passers through this past week. The center hosted booths Friday showcasing some of the best tourism destinations North Mississippi has to offer.

ben.sutton@djournal.com

