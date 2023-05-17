May 6 was National Tourist Appreciation Day, and the Itawamba Welcome Center on Interstate Highway 22 in Tremont celebrated with visitors and passers through this past week. The center hosted booths Friday showcasing some of the best tourism destinations North Mississippi has to offer.
Travelers stopping at the Welcome Center were treated to refreshments as representatives of the Elvis Presley Birthplace, the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center and the Itawamba County Development Council promoted their respective destinations and organizations at the annual event.
Itawamba Welcome Center supervisor Teresa Blake said she was pleased with the turnout.
"I think it went great. We had very little downtime, just an occasional 5-10 minutes with nobody in the building but us," Blake said. "I'm thinking probably 600-700 (people passed through) today."
Before the COVID-19 pandemic led to greatly reduced interstate travel, the Welcome Center averaged more than 300,000 visitors annually, representing a fraction of the total travelers along I-22. Blake said that with the pandemic finally in the rearview mirror, the number of visitors at the center is beginning to climb again, representing an opportunity for Itawamba County and its residents.
"I think people really need to take notice of this Welcome Center again," she said. "They did prior to COVID, when the numbers were well over 300 thousand (a year), but last year there was 250 thousand that came through. So it's coming back up, and the revenue that could produce in this county could be very high."
As the number of visitors continues to rise, Blake hopes the Welcome Center – currently open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday – can soon return to its pre-COVID hours of operation.
"We hope to get back up to being open seven days a week in the near future," she said.
