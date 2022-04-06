From March 28-April 1, the Mississippi Main Street Association’s (MMSA) Roadmap Resource Team set up shop in Itawamba County. The group’s goal was to provide Itawamba Main Street with a strategic framework or “roadmap” with prioritized recommendations for the downtown revitalization of its three municipalities.
“It is such a blessing to have the best professional team working with Itawamba Main Street,” Itawamba Main Street Director Vaunita Martin said. “Their energy, passion, and desire to help Itawamba be the best it can be is very moving.”
Serving on the Resource Team was; Thomas Gregory, State Coordinator; Randy Wilson, Team Leader; Jennifer Prather Lay, Director of Community Development and Tourism; Andrew Kalback, Landscape and Architecture Director; Rachel Carter, Economic Analyst; and Ben Muldrow, Branding Director.
The Roadmap Team met with leaders and residents from each municipality, Fulton, Tremont, and Mantachie. The groups answered a variety of questions concerning needs and desire specific to their area.
“Even though we bring a certain level of expertise, this is your plan,” Wilson told each group.
“As we met with business owners, elected officials, education, tourism, artists, economic development, and our communities, you could feel the electricity in the room,” Martin said.
On Friday, all municipalities met at ICC for the overall Itawamba Roadmap meeting. Officials and volunteers were given economic evaluations and visual recommendations for future improvements to their areas.
Fulton's trade area expands to 8 miles to 12 miles radius. According to their economic evaluation restaurant sales have increased from the 2017 ESRI Estimate of $9.5 Million to approximately $20 Million (DOR 2021 and EMSI 2022. Their leakage (or capital that escapes the area) is roughly $1.7 Million in restaurants sales; for general merchandise, $3 million; approximately $6 million for sporting goods and hobby stores; in health and personal care, approximately $17 Million from previous $4 Million Leakage in 2017.
Mantachie’s trade area covers 5 to 8 miles. In the last 12 to 15 months sales tax collections have increased by 22%. The town’s leakage of $7.5 million from the 8-mile trade area in Food Service and Drinking; $4 million food and beverage- adjusted to 2022 EMSI; $11 million general merchandise; $6 million health and personal care and $4 million clothing.
Tremont’s trade area is approximately five miles. According to the group’s study, the town is leaking approximately $2.8 Million in food and beverage sales; $2.3 million in general merchandise; 1.2 Million in health and personal care; $540,000 to $1.6 million in restaurant sales(4,000 square ft.)
Along with areas for economic growth, each area was given a list of suggestions or opportunities to improve its area.
Fulton Downtown Opportunities
Playgarden Park
• Increase green space
• Additional day-to-day programming
• Increase shade
Main Street
• Recapture unused asphalt at corners
• Increase pedestrian safety- crosswalks
• Landscape/beautification
Beane Street Alley
• Gathering space
Mantachie Opportunities
• Sidewalks & pedestrian safety improvements
• Old Town- create a signature place
• Park Street improvements
• Town Park Court improvements
• Town Park Splash Pad/Water Feature
Tremont Opportunities
• Build upon Wynette Legacy Center as the Center of Tremont
• Attract retail/business opportunities
• Relocate shady Valley Church to the site
• Capture RV traffic & vehicular traffic
• Outdoor event space/venues
• Park/Open space
“Our team of professionals brought a plan that unifies the county in branding, cohesive design of our communities, with each community having very special elements that highlight what makes each one unique,” Martin said. “Our elected officials, businesses, and communities were blown away by the design, organization, promotion, and economic vitality the roadmap provided.”
Martin said the projects are not “pie in the sky,” but they are doable and some of the plans can be implemented within the next month.
“In five years, we strive to have the roadmap fully completed,” Martin continued. “This roadmap will bring attractiveness, revitalization, and growth to our municipalities and the surrounding communities. Being a part of this has truly been the most rewarding week of my entire caree