Last week at the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl, STAR students from across the state of Mississippi, as well as the teacher those students selected as STAR teacher, were recognized and celebrated at the STAR 2023 Education Celebration.
At the event on Thursday, Itawamba Agricultural High School STAR student Gibson Jarrell was named the state’s First-Runner Up Award Winner. Jarrell finished fractions of a fraction of a percentage point out of first place; he graded out at 101.087% out of a possible 102.000%. Students’ scores are determined based on several factors, ACT scores and Advanced Placement courses taken being two. Jarrell earned an additional $20,000 scholarship from the Kelly Gene Cook, Sr. Charitable Foundation, Inc. for his second place finish.
“Receiving STAR Recognition from my high school and 1st runner up from the program was very surprising and felt like a great way to end my high school career. The Kelly Gene Cook Foundation blessed me with a $20,000 scholarship that will be very helpful in college,” Jarrell said. “I am very grateful to my parents, teachers, counselor, and school for getting me here.”
Jarrell selected IAHS English teacher Amy Jo Holcomb as his STAR teacher.
“I think that people automatically assume Gibson is a math guy because his brother went that route and his daddy is THE plaid-clad Bobby Jarrell. Gibson knows math just as well, but he loves literature and reading,” Holcomb said. “The day of the ceremony, we heard words like “bio-engineering and pre-med” thrown out as potential majors for many of the top 20. The second top student in the entire state, of 290 Stars, missed first by literal decimal points and is a literature major because that’s what he is passionate about.”
Holcomb will also receive a $1,000 award for being the STAR teacher of one of the state’s top-3 scholars.
Jarell is planning to attend the University of Alabama and major in Literature.
“There is nothing he cannot do, so he is going to do what he loves,” Holcomb said. “I teach all my students that literature simply mimics real life and that there is only one story in all of the human condition recorded in literature. Gibson’s is going to be pretty spectacular.”
Adam Taylor and Hannah Robinson, and their STAR Teachers were also recognized at the event. Taylor’s STAR Teacher is English teacher Yvonne Swader. He plans to attend Mississippi State University and major in Biochemistry. Robinson selected Horticulture teacher Kristin Holley as her STAR Teacher. Robinson plans to complete her pre-requisites at Itawamba Community College and then continue her education at MSU.
The Student-Teacher Achievement Recognition Program, known as STAR, recognizes scholastic achievement in the state’s high schools as well as the teachers who encourage and inspire them. STAR students are selected each year by the Mississippi Economic Council based on who has the highest ACT score among students at individual schools.
The MEC and M.B. Swayze Foundation sponsors the program each year. In 2023, almost 300 students were recognized as STAR students.
