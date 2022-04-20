Itawamba County Development Council’s (ICDC) Jr. Leadership Class of 2022 held its annual graduation ceremony on April 14, at the ICC Student Services banquet room.
Thirteen juniors and seniors from area high schools participated in the eight-month course. Participants take part in business, local history, and community outreach sessions. Students also met with local county and city officials to discuss budgets, projects, and issues they face during civic sessions.
ICDC Board President Payne Thornton commended the group for their drive and discipline during the course.
“Your discipline and work ethic is why you are here,” said Thornton. “I know you all have ideas and goals. Keep working toward them, continue what you are doing, and continue being involved in your community.”
Each year students partake in a community project that gives them hands-on knowledge and experience in being involved within a town or area. This year’s participants were divided into groups and participated in each municipality's Itawamba Main Street project.
Joining Tremont’s project were IAHS students, Dylan Quinn, Kinsey Plunkett, Riley Sheffield, and Tremont student Abigail Dunn. The group focused on the town’s central attraction, Tammy Wynette Legacy Center, and small businesses that serve the town.
“Itawamba Junior Leadership has helped me learn the importance of small businesses and being involved in my community,” Plunkett told the crowd. “My favorite part of the Main Street program was the Roadmap reveal.”
Mantachie’s project team included Mantachie students Mazzie Cooper and Cassidy Edwards, along with IAHS students Ammoni Isby and Cami Christian. Each told the crowd the leadership traits they feel they had gained while participating in the program. Topping the list for the four were remaining calm and productive; stepping out of their comfort zone; a boost in confidence; and opening up and making connections.
Fulton’s team included IAHS students Abigail Ainsworth, Tajara Stokes, Lillie Bethay, Lia Darrocott, and Tremont student, Abigail Dunn. The group participated in Main Street subcommittees including rebranding, events, and evaluating ordinances. In their presentation of “What Junior Leadership means to us,” they remarked they had become closer as friends and leaders and learned about opportunities available to them in their hometowns.
ICDC Executive Director Vaunita Martin told the graduates they have been empowered by going through the program.
“I encourage you to help others along your way,” Martin said. “This class has been so special and this Roadmap is for you and the generations that come after you.”
All participants received a cord for graduation and a certificate. Three students received Itawamba FIRST Foundation scholarships, Mazzie Cooper, MHS; Ammoni Isby, IAHS; and Cassidy Edwards, MHS.
“Remember this as you go on your way...there is only one you,” Martin told the graduates. “And whatever career you choose, choose something you are passionate about.”