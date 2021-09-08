Itawamba County Development Council’s (ICDC) Jr. Leadership class of 2021-2022 were joined by a few of the county’s elected officials for their first session of the year on civic leadership.
Itawamba County Chancery Clerk Michelle Clouse, Circuit Clerk Carol Gates, Tax Collector Debbie Ann Johnson, Sheriff Chris Dickinson, ICC Campus Police Chief Jason Dickinson, Supervisor Eric “Tiny” Hughes, Supervisor Donnie Wood, Alderman Corey Moore, Fulton Mayor Emily Quinn, Mantachie Mayor Matt Fennel, and Tremont Mayor Robert Don Whitehead among others were all on hand to offer lessons and answer questions on “A Day In The Life” of an elected official. Students learned about the different positions, including some of the day-today responsibilities and challenges that they face.
The goal of the Junior Leadership Program is to emphasize the importance of community involvement among the county’s younger demographic and, in the end, help transform them into people who will help Itawamba prosper in the coming years.
Each month the Jr. leadership members are required to attend meetings to strengthen their knowledge within a host of topics. In addition to civic leadership, the program also includes monthly sessions on a range of topics, including economic development, basic finance, advanced education, career development and history. These programs are hosted by local leaders in business, government and civic organizations.
The finance session teaches practical knowledge on items such as how to live on a budget before college and how to build a positive credit score (and what, exactly, a credit score is).
The class of 2022 began their year with the Itawamba Jr. Leadership Retreat, held on Aug.7. They began their retreat at the ICC Ropes Course.
"This course helps the students to learn new communication skills, builds team spirit, and helps the students get to know each other. Learning how to overcome the obstacles as a team helps to build leadership skills," said former ICDC Director and Director of the Itawamba Main Street Association Vaunita Martin.
Fulton Mayor Emily Quinn, Tommy Chamblee-CEO of 1st American National Bank with special guest Rubye Del Harden, and Vaunita Martin- Ex. Director of ICDC and Itawamba Main Street made presentation to the students.
Participants also take on large-scale community projects as part of the program. This year, the juniors and seniors accepted into the program have been divided into four groups, each of which is helping one of Itawamba County’s Rural Community Development Councils (RCDC) complete a community-focused project of some sort.
At the end of each year’s program, the committee holds a graduation ceremony for the students and their families. The participants’ community project efforts are recognized, and students are even given an honor cord to wear during the ceremony.
“It’s exciting to see the potential in the beginning and then see the students’ leadership growth in the end,” Martin said in a 2019 interview with The Times. “They make us proud.”