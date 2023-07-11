The Itawamba County Justice Court had to quickly find a new home after officials say a lightning strike caused a fire that ripped through the downtown Fulton building July 2.
The fire destroyed the building that housed juvenile services, the justice court and numerous records, but by July 5, Judge Harold Holcomb and justice court clerk Rhonda Johnson and her staff were hard at work after setting up office in the Itawamba County Development Council building.
“We’re thankful no one was there when it happened,” Judge Holcomb said, adding that they were grateful “to everyone who helped us get up and running.”
Johnson released a news update announcing their new temporary office at the ICDC building last Wednesday. Residents can pay fines at myfinepayment.com and court proceedings are scheduled to resume next month.
“As of right now, our first civil court will be Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 9 a.m.,” Johnson said in the release. “Our first criminal court will be Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 9 a.m. Court will be held in the City of Fulton boardroom at City Hall.”
Many of the court's records, especially newer records, had been digitized, but some of the old files may be lost forever.
“Moving forward, everything will be backed up,” Johnson said.
The loss doesn’t just include court records. Some items of sentimental value were also lost.
“We had some items that meant a lot to all of us,” Holcomb said. “I’ve been in there for 20 years and lost a lot of personal things.”
The building also housed the county’s backup 911 system. However, the county updated to a new 911 computer-aided system in 2022 that is housed at the new Sheriff’s Department.
The fire began around 3 p.m. July 2 when lightning hit the building.
“It hit right between our office and the old 911 office,” Johnson said.
Nearly everything in the building was lost but, firefighters from throughout Itawamba County responded and were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby structures. No one was hurt in the blaze.
The justice court is scheduled to move into a new building under construction now at the Itawamba County Justice Complex located off Access Road. It is scheduled to be completed later this year. The building that burned was slated for demolition once the move is completed.
Justice courts have a deep history in the nation and play a critical role in the justice system. The courts handle evictions, small claims, protective orders, traffic cases, civil suits and misdemeanor offenses. Sometimes called “the people’s court,” justice courts don’t often require a lot of expenses and don’t consume a lot of time. Civil cases above $3,500 are moved to a higher court.
“It’s a court where people can settle their differences without having to hire an attorney,” Judge Holcomb said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.