Until April 27, 2023, Mary Francis Clifton was the oldest known living resident of Itawamba County.
Clifton would have turned 104 today (May 10). Her family – all five living generations of it – will be holding a birthday party for their late matron on Wednesday in celebration of a long life of family and faith.
"She was a God-fearing woman," Tiffany Howell, Clifton's great-granddaughter, said. "She did nothing without God being involved. If it was prayer or just positive words, it's what she instilled in everybody."
Born in 1919, Mary Francis Clifton was the youngest of 12 children – 11 sisters and one brother. As a child of sharecroppers, she grew up working fields, gathering eggs, slaughtering hogs, making soap for bathing and washing clothes and generally learning the true meaning of hard work.
"For Christmas, she said they'd get apples and oranges, and that was like the best thing ever," Howell recalled.
Being raised in poverty gave Clifton a deep appreciation for the blessings in her life, as well as a desire to "dress to the nines" at every opportunity.
"She just loved shopping and nice things," said Tina Green, Clifton's granddaughter and Howell's mother. "She loved hats too, wore a lot of hats to church."
Clifton first moved to Fulton with her husband, Sam Pope, in 1950. Once she put down roots there, she never left. She had three children – Hattie Miller, James Pope and Sam Pope, Jr. – who would be the second of six generations of Clifton's family to live in Fulton. Of Clifton's children, only Miller outlived her.
"A good old soul gone, and missed," Miller said of her mother.
Over her decades living in Fulton, Clifton became a well-known and well-loved fixture of the community. Clifton was most recently honored for her impact on the Fulton community when she was named the grand marshal for the city's 2022 Christmas parade.
Fulton mayor Emily Quinn recalled Clifton fondly as a person of deep faith and great encouragement.
“When you think of a positive encourager, she was the epitome of that," Mayor Quinn said. "She loved the Lord and didn’t mind sharing the goodness of him.”
Aside from her larger-than-life personality, what Clifton might have been best known for was her belief in the healing power of prayer.
"We would go to her with a problem, and she would pray for us right there," Green said.
Clifton's family and friends will remember her for many reasons – be it her personality, her cooking, her love for gardening (even after turning 100) or her desire to be of help and comfort to others. But her longest lasting legacy may be the values she taught to generations of her family.
"What she instilled in us as a family to carry on was love and prayer – love everybody," Howell said.
"She loved people," Green added. "She didn't care what color you are, she just loved people. ... She was full of life."
