Law Enforcement Report Oct 13, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save October 3, 2021Burglary of comm building, Hwy 25 S.Petit larceny, Hopewell Keys Rd.Simple assault, Hopewell Keys Rd.October 4, 2021Domestic violence, Dorsey Evergreen Rd.ID Theft. Hwy. 363Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Clinton Dr.Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Carolina Rd.Harassment, Lindsey Dr.Aggravated assault, Wood Dr.Domestic violence, Hwy. 363Threats, Oak Grove Rd.Welfare Check, Dorsey Evergreen Rd.Noise complaint, New Chapel Rd.October 5, 2021Stranded vehicle, Shiloh Rd.Assist medics, Nabers Rd.Welfare check on dog, Old Cotton Gin Rd.Verbal altercation, Patterson Dr.Missing person, N. Ritter Rd.Assist PD, S. Adams St.Family disturbance, Bankhead Rd.Private property wreck, IAHSOctober 6, 2021Burglary of comm building, Mt. Gilead Rd.ID Theft, Hwy 371 N.False pretense, Wilson Rd. N.Grand larceny, Jackson FurnitureBurglary of comm building, Warren Chapel Rd.Petit larceny, Kyle Rd.Disturbance of peace, White Springs Rd.Stalking, Martin Luther King Rd.Breaking and entering, Hwy 371 S.Stranded vehicle, Buck Rd.Property exchange, Dorsey Evergreen Rd.Suspected person, I22October 7, 2021Malicious mischief, White Springs Rd.Simple assault by threats, Tomlin Rd.False pretense, Standifer Walls Rd.Trespassing, Collier Rd.Malicious mischief, Dorsey Evergreen Rd.October 8, 2021Burglary, Brown Rd. NEMissing person, Carolina Rd.Assist MHP, HWY 178 E.Stranded dump truck, Main St.Assist MHP, Hwy 23 N.Civil issue, Justice CourtLost/ stolen wallet, Hwy 25 N.Assist medics, Welcome CenterVerbal altercation, Clay Tilden Rd.Assist PD, Fulton Fire DepartmentWreck, Clay Tilden Rd.Verbal altercation, Cobb Stump Rd.Verbal altercation, N. Ritter Rd.October 9, 2021Suspicious activity, Patterson Rd.Assist PD, Shoe ShowSuspicious vehicle, Kyle Rd.Malicious mischief, Antioch Church Rd.Malicious mischief, Kyle Rd. Possible party, Tilden Rd.Telephone harrassment, Ritter Rd.Grand larceny, Carolina Rd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 71° Partly Cloudy Fulton, MS (38843) Today Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 87F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Updated: October 13, 2021 @ 6:58 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Sports 14 to represent IAHS at North Half 11 min ago Sports Mantachie hosts Itawamba Invitational 11 min ago Opinion LIBRARY MUSINGS: Electronic books provide new avenue for traditional services 1 hr ago Sports Indians roast Red Raiders 1 hr ago Sports Mustangs hexed by Blue Devils 49-14 1 hr ago Sports Lady Mustangs finish fantastic season, fall short of playoffs 1 hr ago Latest e-Edition Itawamba Times Itawamba Times