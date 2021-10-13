October 3, 2021

  • Burglary of comm building, Hwy 25 S.
  • Petit larceny, Hopewell Keys Rd.
  • Simple assault, Hopewell Keys Rd.

October 4, 2021

  • Domestic violence, Dorsey Evergreen Rd.
  • ID Theft. Hwy. 363
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Clinton Dr.
  • Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Carolina Rd.
  • Harassment, Lindsey Dr.
  • Aggravated assault, Wood Dr.
  • Domestic violence, Hwy. 363
  • Threats, Oak Grove Rd.
  • Welfare Check, Dorsey Evergreen Rd.
  • Noise complaint, New Chapel Rd.

October 5, 2021

  • Stranded vehicle, Shiloh Rd.
  • Assist medics, Nabers Rd.
  • Welfare check on dog, Old Cotton Gin Rd.
  • Verbal altercation, Patterson Dr.
  • Missing person, N. Ritter Rd.
  • Assist PD, S. Adams St.
  • Family disturbance, Bankhead Rd.
  • Private property wreck, IAHS

October 6, 2021

  • Burglary of comm building, Mt. Gilead Rd.
  • ID Theft, Hwy 371 N.
  • False pretense, Wilson Rd. N.
  • Grand larceny, Jackson Furniture
  • Burglary of comm building, Warren Chapel Rd.
  • Petit larceny, Kyle Rd.
  • Disturbance of peace, White Springs Rd.
  • Stalking, Martin Luther King Rd.
  • Breaking and entering, Hwy 371 S.
  • Stranded vehicle, Buck Rd.
  • Property exchange, Dorsey Evergreen Rd.
  • Suspected person, I22

October 7, 2021

  • Malicious mischief, White Springs Rd.
  • Simple assault by threats, Tomlin Rd.
  • False pretense, Standifer Walls Rd.
  • Trespassing, Collier Rd.
  • Malicious mischief, Dorsey Evergreen Rd.

October 8, 2021

  • Burglary, Brown Rd. NE
  • Missing person, Carolina Rd.
  • Assist MHP, HWY 178 E.
  • Stranded dump truck, Main St.
  • Assist MHP, Hwy 23 N.
  • Civil issue, Justice Court
  • Lost/ stolen wallet, Hwy 25 N.
  • Assist medics, Welcome Center
  • Verbal altercation, Clay Tilden Rd.
  • Assist PD, Fulton Fire Department
  • Wreck, Clay Tilden Rd.
  • Verbal altercation, Cobb Stump Rd.
  • Verbal altercation, N. Ritter Rd.

October 9, 2021

  • Suspicious activity, Patterson Rd.
  • Assist PD, Shoe Show
  • Suspicious vehicle, Kyle Rd.
  • Malicious mischief, Antioch Church Rd.
  • Malicious mischief, Kyle Rd. 
  • Possible party, Tilden Rd.
  • Telephone harrassment, Ritter Rd.
  • Grand larceny, Carolina Rd.

