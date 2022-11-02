A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Trespassing, Highway 25 South
Disturbance, Murphy Road
Domestic violence, Peppertown Road
Contempt of court, Murphy Road
Extra patrol, Highway 178 West
Extra patrol, Highway 371 North
Disturbing the peace, Van Buren Road
Livestock in the road, Highway 371 North
Vehicle accident, New Chapel Road
Domestic violence, Whitfield Circle
Trespassing, Justice Loop
Vehicle theft, Walker Church Road
Burglary alarm, Oak Grove Road
Extra patrol, Forks South Road
Trespassing, Strange Circle
Assist medic, Nita Lake Road
Suspicious person, McNeece Street
Assist CPS, Carolina Road
Civil issue, Shiloh-Mantachie Road
Reckless driver, Van Buren Road
Hit and run, Highway 178 East
Theft, Peppertown Plaza Road
Trespassing, Spradling Road 1
Threats, John Rankin Highway
Trespassing, Highway 178 West
Livestock in Road, Highway 76
Suspicious vehicle, Highway 178 East
Grand Larceny, Eureka Road
Assist medic, Murphy Road
Vehicle accident, Harden Chapel Road
Trespassing, Joe Wheeler Brown Road
Suspicious person, Shiloh Road
Trespassing, Starling Road
Suspicious person, Calcote Drive
Welfare check, Mahl Road
Civil issue, Highway 370
Suspicious vehicle, Taylor Road South
False pretense, Joe Wheeler Brown Road
Suspicious activity, Moore Lane
Welfare check, Oak Hollow Road
Extra patrol, Antioch Circle Road
Extra patrol, Forks Road South
Intoxicated driver, Rock City Road
Burglary, Highway 178 West
Disturbance, Highway 363
Malicious mischief, Wood Road
Simple assault by threat, Taylor Road North
Suspicious person, Highway 371 North
Disabled vehicle, Fawn Grove-I22
Trespassing, Forks Road South
Theft, Spencer Road
Scam, Harden Chapel Road
Burglary alarm, Carolina Road
Runaway, Kyle Road
Scam, Scenic Hills Drive
Vehicle accident, New Temple Road
Assist medics, Hubbard Road
Burglary alarm, MTD Drive
Disturbance, Gilmore Chapel Road
Welfare check, Walker Church Road
Harassment, Beaver Lake Road
Trespassing, Dorsey Evergreen Road
Stalking, Whitten Road
Disturbance, Dorsey Evergreen Road
Welfare check, Highway 178 East
