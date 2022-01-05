Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library's recent grant will be used to purchasenew and updated titles for the system’s children’s collections. These collections include Easy and Picture Books, Easy Readers, Juvenile Biographies, Juvenile Fiction, Juvenile Graphic Novels, and Juvenile Non-Fiction.
The Lee-Itawamba Library has been awarded a $7,000 Library Services and Technology Act grant. Funds from this grant will be used to purchase new and updated titles for the system’s children’s collections. These collections include Easy and Picture Books, Easy Readers, Juvenile Biographies, Juvenile Fiction, Juvenile Graphic Novels, and Juvenile Non-Fiction.
Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library Manager Jeffrey Martin says that he considers the children’s collections the most important in the library.
He adds, “Young people are our future, and these materials for them help make sure they are informed and prepared to meet future challenges.”
According to Lee County Library Youth Services Librarian Grace Guntharp, her library’s children’s collection has a lot of older, outdated books.
“I am very excited this grant will allow us to purchase new and diverse titles that better reflect our community today,” she says.
This grant was funded through the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the Library Services and Technology Act Grants to States Program as administered by the Mississippi Library Commission. The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation's libraries and museums. We advance, support, and empower America’s museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development.
