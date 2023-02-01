North Mississippians have the chance this weekend to be transported for a night to Arendelle as the Itawamba Players bring Elsa, Anna and friends to life in their production of "Frozen, JR." After almost a year of planning, set-building, rehearsals and practice, the cast and crew, almost 70 all-together, are ready to share the result of their hard work.

