North Mississippians have the chance this weekend to be transported for a night to Arendelle as the Itawamba Players bring Elsa, Anna and friends to life in their production of "Frozen, JR." After almost a year of planning, set-building, rehearsals and practice, the cast and crew, almost 70 all-together, are ready to share the result of their hard work.
The long-time leader of the Players, Victoria Blake, is back as director and joining her as co-director is her daughter Valerie, a teacher at Itawamba Agricultural High School.
“We decided on "Frozen" around March of last year,” Valerie Blake said when asked about the timeline of the production from the early stages of planning to this week’s shows. “It usually takes us a few weeks after the previous show to decompress before we start working on the next one. Mom and I decided that since the two of us would be directing, a show like "Frozen" might be a bit easier to take on.”
A production the size of "Frozen, JR." meant the commitment to the production required of the cast, crew, parents and volunteers has been greater than any play or musical before it from costumes and set design to technology to the cast and stage crew. Everyone involved has embraced the challenges involved in pulling off a show as complex as "Frozen, JR." The show is based on the 2018 Broadway musical that features the songs and characters from the popular Disney film, "Frozen."
“We had to make some big purchases this year for the technology needed to put on "Frozen Jr",” Valerie Blake said when describing the unique challenges the production presented. “We've also had some amazing help with our costumes. The Elsa transformation has been tricky, but we're super excited about how we've done it. The cast and crew have done so much to get prepared for this show. We have our two directors, plus a choreographer, set designer, costume designer, prop manager, marketing director, lighting designer, sound designer, general manager, etc. It takes a village, but we love it and love getting to share what we love for the community to enjoy.”
The first show, a school matinee, is Feb. 8. Students from Itawamba County schools as well as groups from Amory and Mooreville will be able to see their Favorite Frozen characters at matinees on Feb. 8, Feb. 9 and Feb. 10. "Frozen, JR." will be open to the general public on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. Those eager to see the production will have three more chances throughout the weekend: shows at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11 and a matinee on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. The Players perform in the Robert and Victoria Blake Auditorium at the Historic Old Fulton Grammar School. General Admission tickets are $10 and may be purchased at Itawamba Agricultural High School or Fulton City Hall. A limited number of reserved tickets with premium seating are available for $15. Those wishing to purchase a reserved ticket should call Sheree King at 662-255-2024. Victoria Blake and Valerie Blake serve as co-Directors, Valerie Blake is also the production's choreographer and Paden Bell is the music director.
Victoria Blake praised her cast, crew and parents who have worked for months to make this weekend a success for the Itawamba Players.
"This has been a wonderful production. The cast and crew have worked so hard to bring "Frozen" to the stage. We have held many fundraisers to fund this show. Parents have also worked very hard behind the scenes. Now we just need our community to come out and support these amazing young men and women."
This weekend Itawamba County and the surrounding area will have the chance to join Anna and her friends for a few hours as they fight to bring back summer.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.