When we bid on a city-owned property, the “Earnest” building, originally Kilpatrick Ford, we had no idea what kind of “mispressing” we were getting ourselves into. We were told that the minimum allowable bid was 20% of the appraised value. So, we were sure to bid well over the minimum amount. However, considering how much work will be needed to fix up 400 W Main St., as it was built in 1924, we bid on the lower end of the appraised value. As it turns out, there was only 1 other bidder, and we had the highest bid! Yea – let’s rock it out! But, no, this was only the beginning of this sad song.
One issue we noticed was with the building’s appraisal. The Appraiser was not able to get into the basement of the building. So, he was unable to discover any potential water and mold issues. The mayor has repeatedly stated that the building has water and mold issues. So it would seem that, to get a thorough appraisal, the Appraiser should be able to look at the basement. However, this was not done by the City of Fulton. Record scratch.
When we discussed bidding on the building with the City, we were told that we would have 90 days to reject the contract, for any reason. Of course we discussed getting the building inspected, and were told that we could get it inspected and could write that on our bid, if we liked. So, we wrote our logical desire to have the building inspected on our bid. Getting a building inspected is a normal business practice when purchasing a building. However, the City seemed to only see this as a conditional contract, which, since the city allows the purchase contract to be voided for any reason – all such purchase contracts with them would be conditional. Big scratch.
When speaking with the mayor, her main wish was for the building to be demolished. However, we see the value in Historical Preservation. When the Main Street Association was just here, they stated that their main premise is for preserving history, because this is what makes a town unique! We also spoke with Jennifer Baughn, the Chief Architectural Historian for the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. She stated that the exposed wood beams and wood floor appear intact in the Earnest Building and that it would be a good start for a nice interior for a variety of uses. Ms. Baughn’s Department also encourages adaptive reuse of a community’s older buildings. We were happy to be able to present all of this information to the Board! Glossy vinyl!
So, when the City met this past Tuesday, they discussed many of the items that we had presented to them. Many of the Board members agreed with us that preserving a 98-year-old building is worth doing and saw the added benefit of us generating tax and tourism, including heritage tourism, dollars for the city. However, they decided that, contrary to what their initial rules were for purchasing the Earnest/ Kilpatrick building, they would now require a minimum bid of 80% of the building’s appraised value. Thus, our winning bid was thrown out! Yikes! The needle just skipped off the record! What a shame! We hope that no one else gets their awesome records scratched by the City. Sad song.
Peace,
Christopher Freeman
Chef’s Vinyl