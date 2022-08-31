Aspiring writers of all ages in Itawamba County have a new opportunity to gain feedback about their works from their fellow writers. The Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library has begun hosting a writer’s group the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
The group was formed as a way to help local writers achieve a goal, but a writer's group can serve many purposes for aspiring and seasoned writers according to library manager Jeffrey Martin.
“The group could be a place to write with a group, a place to have others read your work and give suggestions, a place to share information about the publishing process, or any number of things,” Martin said. “I think it could be all of these at some point in time.”
Martin hopes that the group will eventually be able to publish a collection of works by the county’s writers through Amazon’s on-demand service. The proceeds from the sale of the collection will likely benefit the Friends of the Library. The organization provides support in various ways to the library throughout the year.
"This project is one that I strongly hope we are able to grow and benefit from for years to come. I know we have tons of great writers and aspiring writers in the area, and I hope this group will provide encouragement for them to work on growing their talents,” Martin said.
The group is open to all ages, and Martin hopes that eventually the library will be able to host groups for different age groups such as children, teenagers and adults. The next meeting will be Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.
“Creative writing is something that many people enjoy, but I feel like it often gets pushed to the backburner because most people have day jobs elsewhere and find themselves with little time to work on developing their craft,” Martin said. “I hope this group will provide inspiration for many to devote a small portion of their time to this pursuit.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.